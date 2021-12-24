ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Don't let stress cloud holiday enjoyment

Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise
 2 days ago

Holidays can be stressful for many reasons. Will the last package arrive on time? Will snow keep us from traveling? What if the store is out of an ingredient for the most popular cookie?. These questions flood minds this time of year because of the desire to have the...

www.enterprisepub.com

Sun-Journal

Seven truths of grieving at Christmas, other celebrations

It was Christmas Eve, 1970. The snow, as I recall, began early. My mother, a florist, went to work, and my dad filled in making deliveries. We all knew that traveling would be difficult and that they would, for sure, be getting home late. I was home with my older...
CELEBRATIONS
sixtyandme.com

How to Celebrate When You Are Alone for the Holidays

I hope you noticed that I didn’t title this article, “How to Survive the Holidays, Alone.”. No! This is about making sure to celebrate the holidays if you are alone. It all started like this. One year in September, I was strolling down the aisles of Costco and came upon the Christmas decorations. This is one of my pet peeves, Christmas in September… grrr!
SOCIETY
expressnews.com

Clack: Embrace the Christmas spirit, let go of the holiday stress

Christmas day is almost here. That Dec. 25 is upon us will send many into either a shopping panic or a worry about whom-to-shop-for panic. Whatever the many and wonderful things the spirit of Christmas is supposed to symbolize, fretting, and dreading its appearance — especially because of what you didn’t buy or couldn’t afford to buy — shouldn’t be among them. One of the more popular Christmas songs tells us that it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but too many of us have made it the most stressful time of the year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kiowacountypress.net

Don't let holiday hustle and bustle overwhelm Fido and Fluffy

(New Mexico News Connection) Whether your pet is shy or outgoing, keeping them happy and healthy during the busy holidays can be a challenge. Your curious cat might view a tree adorned with ornaments as a new toy, so make sure it's securely anchored. Dogs, on the other hand, like to chew on things and won't know seasonal plants such as evergreens and poinsettias are toxic.
PETS
Boston Globe

Enjoy sending holiday cards, carpooling, even cleaning? Women, don’t let anyone judge you

Last week, I read a holiday newsletter from a brilliant writer I really admire, Anne Helen Petersen, called “The Mom Does It.” It was shared among several of my friend groups. The thesis wasn’t unique: Moms do it all, whether they want to or not. A central aspect of this is holiday cards, which she described as “the most visible and performative component of (bourgeois) Holiday Magic.” She also called out the Vacation Mom, an “obligatory, performative, and highly gendered role” that requires booking hotels, planning itineraries, you know the drill.
JOBS
Neuroscience News

1 in 5 Parents Say Their Holiday Stress Level Negatively Affects Their Child’s Enjoyment of the Season

Summary: A new study reveals how parental stress impacts the holiday season for children. One in five parents say their children have unrealistic expectations for the season, while one in four parents admit to setting overly idealistic expectations for themselves to ensure a perfect holiday. Mothers become more stressed by holiday preparations than fathers.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lassen County News

The holiday season is not so jolly for elders living alone; don’t let them fall into depression

Too many senior citizens come down with a case of holiday blues this time of the year. It’s not a very jolly season – especially if you’re old and living alone. The National Council on Aging estimates that 28 percent or more of folks in the 65-plus segment of the population live alone and while it can be tough on them each and every day, the holiday season is an especially rough reminder of their solitary lives.
HEALTH
theredstonerocket.com

Don't let your finances bring you down this holiday season

Check out these tips from Olivia Pierce, Financial Readiness Program Manager at Redstone. And don't miss... What Your Pig Really Wants: Financial Goal-Setting Virtual Class: 26 Jan, 1200 Central https://connect.apan.org/healthylivingworking/ In partnership with the EAP Healthy Living & Working Program We fill the proverbial piggy bank with what we think will ultimately lead to financial success and freedom, but is it the right stuff? While creating or tweaking financial resolutions this year, allow your Financial Readiness Program Manager to guide you through a solution-focused process where you will identify what’s working so that you can do more of it and what’s not working so that you can do something different. You’ll answer questions such as “What is the purpose of money in my life?” Learn how to infuse values into your financial goals, which will ultimately enhance your motivation and follow-through of those goals. You’ll also learn about one of the piggy bank’s worst enemies: financial enmeshment (financially supporting friends, family, adult children, or grandchildren) and how to set yourself and others free.
PERSONAL FINANCE
explorebigsky.com

Let’s Talk about Mental Health: Stress and the holiday season

“To be ‘well’ is not to live in a state of perpetual safety and calm, but to move fluidly from a state of adversity, risk, adventure, or excitement, back to safety and calm, and out again. Stress is not bad for you; being stuck is bad for you.” – Emily Nagoski, “Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle”
MENTAL HEALTH
Standard-Examiner

Tech Matters: Don’t let tech spoil holiday surprises

I remember the one year I peeked under my parent’s bed to see what Santa would be bringing my brother and I for Christmas that year. While it was just about everything we’d asked for, knowing what would be under the tree ruined Christmas morning for me. And that’s the thing about surprises, they’re so easy to spoil, and when we’re shopping online and surrounded by gadgets, the risk becomes even greater. A delivery text, a package photo from your smart doorbell , Alexa making a big announcement that a certain gift has arrived on your doorstep and other alerts can all ruin a Christmas surprise.
ELECTRONICS
The Herald-Mail

Let’s not let go of Christmas just yet

It’s the day after Christmas, but I’m not ready to let the holiday pass just yet, especially since today is Sunday and it’s still the holiday weekend. Besides, in Christian tradition, on the days following Jesus’ birth, word was still spreading that the Christ child was born.
FESTIVAL
phl17.com

Don’t let the holidays stop you from staying healthy

During this time of the year, many Americans tend to gain a few pounds. The holidays people usually relax and eat more than usual. With tips on how to get back in shape after the New Year we bring in Certified Personal Trainer Mike Matthews.
FITNESS
fox16.com

Building Relationships: Spending time alone during the holidays

What should you do if you are alone over the holidays?. Get involved in community service- go to a local shelter, volunteer at a food bank. Attend a church service- many churches offer candlelight services on Christmas Eve. Set your goals for 2022, create a vision board. Create gift baskets...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

