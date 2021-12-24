The Strokes Cancel New Year’s Eve 2021 Concert Due to Omicron

LCD Soundsystem have canceled the final three shows of their 2021 Brooklyn Steel residency. The band announced the news in a statement on Instagram earlier today (December 19). “You all have spoken. The last three shows are cancelled,” LCD Soundsystem wrote. “You good people who want to return your tickets and try again another time have spoken, but so has the new info, the hospital capacity, and those of us in the band, crew, and venue. We certainly had enough cancellations to make the vote count, but we also, now with all the new info, want to stop for our own sakes.” Find their full statement below.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO