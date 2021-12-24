ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Strokes Cancel New Year’s Eve 2021 Concert Due to Omicron

By Nina Corcoran
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Strokes have canceled their 2021 New Year’s Eve concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. “We were so excited to be performing for everyone in Brooklyn this New Year’s Eve, but the Omicron...

