ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writing Goals: 2022 [Part 10] — Trust the Process

By Scott Myers
blcklst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 part series for writers to consider what we did in 2021 and will do in 2022. We pick up from last week with our year-end attempt to help Go Into The Story readers set and achieve their writing goals for 2022. To revisit the process of self-reflection from last week,...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

Comments / 0

Related
filmcourage.com

Method Writing: The First Four Concepts – Jack Grapes [FULL INTERVIEW]

Jack Grapes, Artist, Writer, Author, Instructor: Oh, you’re starting off with a hard question. Well, I’m an actor. Method acting is a big school of acting that Marlon Brando and people like that studied under (Marlyn Monroe) and so forth. I studied method acting and it stresses an authentic response to what your work is. You’re not acting with gestures, you’re being true, you’re being natural. I was teaching writing in which I thought I wanted writers not to worry about the technique or the style to begin with but to….(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Studying Aristotle’s “Poetics” — Part 15(A): Four Qualities of a Tragic Hero

As I’ve been interviewing screenwriters, I typically ask what some of their influences are. One book title comes up over and over again: Aristotle’s “Poetics”. I confess I’ve never read the entire thing, only bits and pieces. So I thought, why not do a weekly series with a post each Sunday to provide a structure to compel me to go through it. That way we’d all benefit from the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: “The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek”

Joseph Campbell, Carl Jung, and story as psychological journey. I’m an acolyte of Joseph Campbell, having studied him first when I was an undergraduate at the University of Virginia, then later at Yale, and eventually when I came to Hollywood and discovered he was all the rage in story development circles due to the influence of Christopher Vogler.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
blcklst.com

Dumb Little Writing Tricks That Work

20 writing tips which actually are quite smart… because they work!. Over the years, I’ve come up with or stumbled upon a number of tricks to help with the writing process. Here are some of them. Don’t Finish That Scene!. Unplug Your Internet!. If you have any...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Business Insider

My sister gave me a copy of Joan Didion's 'The Year of Magical Thinking' and it greatly changed my perspective on life — here's why I started gifting this memoir about grief to my loved ones

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The book I gift the most is "The Year of Magical Thinking" by Joan Didion. It won the 2005 National Book Award for Nonfiction and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Didion's book is about losing her...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Writing Process
Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
StarTrek.com

Behind the Scenes of Star Trek: Insurrection

This article was originally published on February 2, 2017. In early 1197, story development and preproduction began on what would eventually become Star Trek: Insurrection. A few months after Star Trek: First Contact became a box office hit, producer Rick Berman approached Michael Piller, whose contributions to Star Trek cannot be exaggerated, to write the film. Piller had been the producer/show-runner for The Next Generation and his leadership helped humanize and deepen the show and its characters during the third season and after. Additionally, Piller’s innovative policy of allowing script submissions from anyone with talent, even if not represented by an agent, opened the doors for many great TNG episodes and also helped begin the careers of many of today’s best TV writers. Piller was the co-creator of Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Insurrection would be his first movie script.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: The Quiet Skill of Mass-Market Novels

This week’s newsletter is a rerun. We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter soon. In dozens of novels written over a decades-long career, the romance writer Jackie Collins sharply observed the role of sex and power in Hollywood. She wrote incisively about abuse in the industry and empowered female characters who found liberation in a male-dominated world. She was brilliant and prescient—and overlooked in literary circles by those who wrote off her work as trashy airport smut.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FanSided

Did You Know?: Tuvok had a behind the scenes hand in the Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: Voyager’s Tuvok was a background player during Star Trek: Nemesis. Fans may well remember the critical failure that was Star Trek: Nemesis. It featured a clone Jean-Luc Picard, partnering up with Remans, to try to take over and overthrow the Romulan Empire. A staged coup was attempted and foiled by Picard, Data, and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
MOVIES
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy