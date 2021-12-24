ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Celebrate Christmas by counting blessings

Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday season has seemed a bit strange to me. We haven’t had a lot of snow so far, which is good … but also bad, because I think that helps me get into the holiday spirit. We’re 21 months into one of the most confusing, contentious and exhausting events I...

www.oleantimesherald.com

WTHI

Christmas Baskets

Ensuring no one goes hungry this holiday season - multiple local organizations distribute meals to the masses. Local organizations are giving back to the community this weekend! If you missed out on Saturday, there are still more opportunities Sunday!
CHARITIES
sixtyandme.com

How to Celebrate When You Are Alone for the Holidays

I hope you noticed that I didn’t title this article, “How to Survive the Holidays, Alone.”. No! This is about making sure to celebrate the holidays if you are alone. It all started like this. One year in September, I was strolling down the aisles of Costco and came upon the Christmas decorations. This is one of my pet peeves, Christmas in September… grrr!
SOCIETY
107 JAMZ

The Sad Story Behind The Song ‘White Christmas’

To say this song is iconic is like saying the Grand Canyon is a hole. It is the number one selling Christmas song of all time. Yet this wistful melancholy ballad made up of 54 words and 67 notes is as much a part of the Christmas holidays as candy canes, stockings, and flying reindeer.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 18 best Christmas songs, from Santa Baby to Last Christmas

Merry Christmas, one and all, it's time to break out the mince pies (as if you haven't already), pour the prosecco and put on some festive music. Christmas songs don't always have to be merry – among the most beloved festive tunes are "2,000 Miles" by The Pretenders, which is curiously bleak, and the heartbreak of Wham!'s "Last Christmas". Of course, there are plenty of upbeat songs on our list, too, from Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" to Mariah Carey's"All I Want for Christmas is You". Here are some of our favourites, from Forties classics to more...
MUSIC
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wvtm13.com

'Eastlake Santa' to bless 40 plus children with Christmas gifts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the past four years, a Birmingham native and Woodlawn High School graduate has made it his mission to put smiles on the faces of children in east Birmingham for Christmas. This year, 23-year-old Emondre Johnson will be doing the same thing. Click on the video...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
heraldstaronline.com

Christmas tradition resumes

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the William Penn Association on Dec. 4 resumed its annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa tradition at Zalenski’s Family Restaurant in Wintersville. Children attending received games and toys, and dozens of door prizes were awarded. The William Penn Association is a Hungarian Fraternal Benefit Society founded more than 130 years ago, providing life insurance and annuities to its members while supporting local community activities. Participants at the free breakfast donated food and supplies to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Being of Hungarian descent is not a requirement to join the society. For information, call (800) 848-7366. With Santa Claus are, front, from left, Joseph Maccariella and Giada Maccariella and, back, Joyce Nicholson, national director of the William Penn Association.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
InsideHook

What’s the Darkest Animated Christmas Special?

It’s increasingly common practice these days to ask if a film “still holds up.”. That question refers to: A) Whether the film is as good (however you define that) as we all remember. Are the jokes still funny? Do the action sequences look cheesy? Are the effects so archaic as to distract your suspension of disbelief?
MOVIES
sanbenito.com

Photos: Christmas in the Park brings in locals to celebrate holiday season

With less than a week to go for Christmas, the Hollister Recreation Division began the countdown with Christmas in the Park at Dunne Park in Hollister on Saturday. The event kicked off with photos with Santa Claus at the park’s clubhouse. The festivities continued at the synthetic ice skating rink that was set up on Seventh Street in between the baseball fields and tennis courts.
HOLLISTER, CA
Leader-Telegram

The joy of making Christmas presents

Shopping . . . it has never been a family favorite. As far back as I can remember, Mom would remark how she loathed shopping. We’d even challenge each other to see how fast we could breeze through a store for the items we were after. Our holiday gifting...
LIFESTYLE
The Herald-Mail

Let’s not let go of Christmas just yet

It’s the day after Christmas, but I’m not ready to let the holiday pass just yet, especially since today is Sunday and it’s still the holiday weekend. Besides, in Christian tradition, on the days following Jesus’ birth, word was still spreading that the Christ child was born.
FESTIVAL
American Songwriter

30 Christmas Songs for Your Holiday Playlist

Christmas. That one time of year when you can listen to the same songs over and over and not get tired of them (or maybe you do?). That time of year when songs that were written during your grandparent’s (or great grandparents or great-great-grandparents) generation (and even earlier) are still being played on the radio.
MUSIC
Indy100

The 27 most extra Christmas decor videos on TikTok

When it comes to the holiday season, no other platform quite gets into the Christmas spirit like TikTok. In the last few weeks we’ve spotted several jaw-dropping Christmas transformations on our feeds, and we enjoyed seeing the variety of ways people have been decorating in the lead up to the big day on December 25.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Pine And Lakes News

Brooks: My Christmas prayer to you is to be with loved ones

Our church's Sunday school held its Christmas program last weekend, and it was so precious it almost brought a tear to the eye. The kiddos were as adorable as could be, dressed up in their Mary and Joseph and shepherd and animal costumes. And, unlike last year, this year’s Christmas program, a beloved, time-honored tradition in our church, was held in our beautiful sanctuary, which is all decked out in its Christmas best.
RELIGION

