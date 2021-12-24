ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Those Red Eyes! MAFEX Superman and Cyclops Announced!

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicom has released images of their upcoming figures in their popular six-inch scaled MAFEX line; Superman from ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ and Cyclops from X-Factor. Standing at 6.3 inches tall, this Superman in his Black Suit from ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ looks uniquely dynamic with accurately...

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Superman: Stephen Colbert Convinces Henry Cavill to Add Red Trunks to Costume

Stephen Colbert asked Superman actor Henry Cavill to consider adding some red trunks to his costume. The Man of Steel star is getting ready for another season of The Witcher to hit Netflix, but you knew he would have to field some DC Comics questions during the interview. Colbert asked, "I love the look of your Superman. How do you feel about the fact he doesn't have the big red underwear? Because he looks a little naked to me." Cavill took that joking in stride as he pointed out that he liked his suit well enough. However, if the company calls on him again for the role, the Superman actor would be more than happy to try to get some nods to the history of the character in there. As always, the star is affable, even teasing the late-night host about his previous comments about the Man of Steel casting. Check out what he had to say down below.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Zack Snyder's Justice League is The Most Discussed Film of 2021 According to Twitter

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the Most Discussed Film of 2021, according to Twitter. The social media site is posting its analytics reports for the year (which is quickly coming to a close!); the Snyder Cut of Justice League is taking the top spot in a year that was overwhelmingly crowded with superhero movies as the most talked-about genre in film. It's hardly a surprise to hear this news, though – especially from Twitter. That particular social media platform has been the ground zero staging ground for a relentless social media movement (#ReleaseTheSnyderCut), which was almost singularly responsible for getting Zack Snyder's Justice League released on HBO Max.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Henry Cavill
Cinema Blend

The Flash Just Confirmed Two More Classic DC Actors, Proving WB Is Continuing The SnyderVerse

The multiverse is a concept with which comic-book audiences are growing very familiar. It is currently being used by Sony and Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home to bring classic characters from existing franchises into Tom Holland’s world. And in 2022, Warner Bros. will attempt to apply the same rules to its DCEU, bringing classic heroes and villains in Ezra Miller’s world of The Flash. The biggest one, which we knew for a while, was Michael Keaton’s Batman, returning to the screen for the first time since Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. And now we are able to confirm that Man of Steel villains Michael Shannon and Antje Traue will reprise their roles of General Zod and Faora, furthering continuing the SnyderVerse of characters and actors that Zack Snyder established in 2013.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Flash movie is bringing back Man of Steel stars

The Flash movie isn't just bringing about the return of Batman in his various iterations, it also looks set to welcome the return of some of Superman's greatest enemies. What that may mean for Henry Cavill we can't be sure, but Warner Bros has now officially confirmed that Man of Steel stars Michael Shannon and Antje Traue are appearing in Andy Muschietti's The Flash.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

The Flash appears to be bringing back a pair of DCEU villains

The Flash may see the return of two DCEU villains, according to a 2022 movie preview on the Warner Bros. website. A new list of the movie's cast members includes both Michael Shannon and Antje Traue, who previously appeared in 2013's Man of Steel. Shannon played General Zod, while Traue played Faora, Zod's sub-commander. Of course, Zod was killed by Superman (Henry Cavill) at the end of that movie, but Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown us that anything is possible with the multiverse.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Eyes#Medicom#Mafex#Justice League#The Man Of Steel#Marvel Comics
TVOvermind

General Zod And Faora In The Flash Movie? We’ll Take It

Superman killing General Zod in the end of Man of Steel caught many fans off guard. Some thought it was a good move and others didn’t. Personally, I thought it made sense and I’m glad Zack Snyder was willing to take that step. And I can go on about how great Henry Cavill’s acting was in that scene alone. I also think that one scene was a good set up for a sequel to Man of Steel, which is long overdue. Does anyone else still want that to happen? If not that, then at least give us more Henry Cavill, because his story is not done. Not by a long shot. He was reported to come back based on some reports from last year, but we haven’t heard any concrete news since then. Speaking of that, if you Superman fans out there are still pulling for Henry Cavill’s return, did you really expect his first enemy to return? I’m speaking, of course, about General Zod, the extremist Kryptonian military commander, who was played brilliantly by Michael Shannon. Seriously, if you’re not familiar with his career, you need to check him out. The man is criminally underrated and back in 2013, he got his shot at playing a supervillain. And kudos to Zack Snyder, this casting was spot on.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men: First Class Director Matthew Vaughn Expresses Interest to Direct Man of Steel 2

It's been eight years since Man of Steel was released and yet we still haven't got a sequel to it despite its success and the appearances of Henry Cavill's Superman in subsequent DCEU films. As time passes by, it seems that the chances of a sequel happening are getting slimmer, but Cavill is still not losing hope. Now, a prominent director has expressed his desire to direct the sequel.
MOVIES
FanSided

Top 10 DCEU Superman moments

Superman is indeed the most iconic superhero. The character paved the way for other superhero characters in comics as well as started the comic book movie genre. There are multiple iterations of the character in all mediums. The latest portrayal of Superman in movies is debated a lot, but it definitely introduced the character to the modern audience and also presented a lot of new ideas for the character, for which this iteration definitely deserves the praise. Yes, I am ignoring Justice League 2017 because “truth and Justice” definitely isn’t hopeful or makes any sense, specially when said to a world-conquering alien.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The King’s Man’s Matthew Vaughn Shares Candid Thoughts On The Direction Of The DC Extended Universe After Man Of Steel

Over the last eight years, the DC Extended Universe has inspired quite a lot of divisive opinions. The franchise was controversial from the get-go, with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel ending with Henry Cavill's Superman snapping the neck of Michael Shannon's Zod, and the discourse hasn't only heightened since then. This includes not only conversation among fans, but also filmmakers, like veteran comic book movie director Matthew Vaughn.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
GamesRadar+

Punisher adopts a new look and new logo as Marvel teases an "inevitable" evolution

Writer Jason Aaron returns to the Punisher in March 2022 with a new 13-issue prestige format series simply titled Punisher that will turn Frank Castle's mission on its head. In Punisher, Frank Castle is recruited by the Hand to serve their demonic master known as the Beast, thanks to his unparalleled skills at murder. As part of Frank's time with the Hand, he'll wear a new logo, don new armor, and even take up a sword, in line with the Hand's ninja style.
COMICS
The Independent

Superman & Lois is a 'humble throwback'

The series follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they attempt to lead a life of domestic bliss with their children in Smallville. However, adversaries disrupt their idyll and force Kent back to his Superman duties. Jacob enjoys the feeling of watching a ‘humble throwback’, in contrast to the current...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy