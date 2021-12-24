Burglary suspect found hiding in East Nashville restaurant ceiling tiles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities took one man into custody after a SWAT situation unfolded at an East Nashville restaurant early Christmas Eve morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) told News 2, officials responded to a burglary alarm around 3:14 a.m. at BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse located at 1003 Russell Street.

According to an arrest warrant, as the responding officer arrived on the scene, he heard glass breaking, then saw the suspect, Robert Dowell, 34, at a cash register in the bar area. The MNPD officer then gave Dowell commands to surrender but said he saw him inside running around as he tried to decide what to do. The officer then lost sight of him.





The warrant said a K-9 that responded to the scene was unable to locate the suspect inside. Officers then entered the restaurant and found a footprint on a countertop in the kitchen and mangled ceiling tiles. The Special Response Team was then called.

SRT reportedly used a camera to search the ceiling and located Dowell lying on some piping. He was commanded to come down, which he eventually did.

During a sweep of the location, police said they noticed a shoe print that lead them to the attic area. The SWAT team was then called to assist.

Robert W. Dowell (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During an interview, police said Dowell admitted to breaking into the business because he was “hungry, and thirsty, and pizza sounded good.”

Dowell was charged with burglary and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

