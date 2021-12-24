ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Letters to the Editor

Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The process in choosing a new mascot was as flawed as the process used by the North Haven Board of Education when it voted to get rid of our original Indian mascot. Where was the town-wide vote when the Board of Education – with their anti-Indian protesters – voted to get...

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Record-Journal

Panel to begin review of civil preparedness, emergency laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A special commission plans to review Connecticut’s laws that govern public health and civil preparedness emergencies, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and make recommendations for how they might be changed. The five-member group created by the state’s Legislature met Tuesday for the first...
HARTFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Lawmakers fail to reach deal on congressional district lines

A bipartisan commission tasked with redrawing the boundaries for Connecticut’s congressional districts failed to meet its deadline on Tuesday, sending the challenging job of crafting a new map to the Connecticut Supreme Court once again. In 2011, the last time boundaries were redrawn, lawmakers couldn’t reach agreement on the...
HARTFORD, CT
Record-Journal

6 things to know this week in Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, Cheshire

Things to know this week include requests for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act by a Meriden arts group for building improvements and the city for sewer maintenance. In Wallingford, the Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to hear updates on the water pollution control facilities upgrades project, while in Cheshire the library board will consider and possibly vote on an art exhibit policy.
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
North Haven, CT
Government
City
North Haven, CT
Record-Journal

Santiago officially launches campaign

MERIDEN — State Rep. Hilda Santiago officially launched her statewide campaign for Secretary of the State on Thursday. “After nearly two decades in public service working with people from all walks of life, I have the experience and relationships to fight for the issues that matter most to voters,” Santiago, a Meriden Democrat serving her fifth term as state representative, said in a statement. “I know what it’s like to try to get involved in the political process while dealing with the everyday challenges of life. I don’t have a trust fund, I’m a survivor of domestic violence, and I’ve worked three jobs to make ends meet. Ordinary people need a voice in how their communities are run. We’re going to make sure that happens.”
MERIDEN, CT
Record-Journal

Cheshire considers merging commissions

CHESHIRE — In an effort to make local government more efficient, the Town Council has been considering merging four commissions into two in order to ensure that business is done and proper motions can be passed without delay. The action being mulled over would involve merging the Public Safety...
CHESHIRE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Selectmen#Our Town#The Board Of Education#Anti Indian#Indians#The Native Americans#Democrats#Board Of Assessment#Board Of Finance#Zoning Board Of Appeals#Northhavendemocrats Org
Record-Journal

11-lot subdivision proposed on farmland in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering an application for a new subdivision to be located at 791 Coleman Road. The development would be situated on the Tripodina property, which is currently an agricultural site, continuing a trend in Cheshire where old farmland is recycled and turned into various subdivisions and developments around town, such as the highly-controversial Clearview 17-lot subdivision that was approved last year.
CHESHIRE, CT
Record-Journal

Wallingford schools received $7M so far in COVID-related grants

WALLINGFORD — The public school district has received $7 million so far in COVID-19-related federal aid administered by the state. The grants have allowed the district to fund learning and acceleration programs, additional social, emotional and mental health resources and instructional software purchases, School Superintendent Danielle Bellizzi said this week.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
926
Followers
6K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy