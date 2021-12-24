ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire on river ferry in Bangladesh kills dozens

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkovv_0dVLamGy00

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A fire that consumed a river ferry in Bangladesh killed at least 38 people and left dozens more injured early Friday morning.

The overcrowded ferry was traveling to Barguna with 500 passengers aboard when it caught fire around 3 a.m. on the Sugandha River.

Firefighters reached the scene but were hampered by a dense fog. It took two hours for 15 fire engines to control the blaze and another eight hours to cool down the vessel.

Fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan said the blaze may have started in the engine room, but the cause of the fire remains unknown. The Bangladeshi government has set up a committee to investigate the fire and has ordered a report in three days.

Shipowner Hum Jalala Sheikh denied that the fire was caused by a mechanical fault. He told local news outlet UNB that there was an explosion on the second floor of the ferry and that the fire spread to the engine room.

Officials say the death toll is likely to rise. Some passengers who jumped off the boat to escape the fire are still missing. Others who survived are in critical condition.

The blackened hull of the ferry remains on the river's edge as divers search for missing persons.

River routers are the primary mode of commute for about 30% of Bangladesh's nearly 170 million people. The country has 130 intersecting rivers. Accidents involving vessels are common due to lax safety rules and overcrowding.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Massive Fire Kills At Least 39 Aboard a Ferry

Fires often devastate everything in their paths. Unfortunately, a recent fire on the water has left at least 39 people dead and countless more injured. The massive fire started aboard a crowded ferry early on Christmas Eve. At least 72 people experienced injuries from the blaze. The incident happened in...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Death toll from Madagascar boat sinking climbs to 83

ANTANANARIVO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The death toll from the sinking of a cargo ship off the coast of northeastern Madagascar rose to 83 on Wednesday as bad weather ended the search for five missing passengers, the maritime agency said. The ship, which was not authorised to take passengers, was...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Night Ferry#Firefighters#Accident#Bangladeshi#Unb
CNN

Myanmar jade mine landslide leaves dozens feared dead

At least one person was killed and scores were missing after a landslide of dirt and rubble ripped down the waste heap of a Myanmar jade mine, sweeping workers searching for fragments of the gems into a lake and burying them under the debris. Throngs of their families stood on...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Factory boiler blast kills 6 in eastern India, injures 6

A factory boiler exploded in eastern India on Sunday, killing at least six workers and injuring six others, police said.Rescuers were looking for any workers who may be trapped in the rubble of the factory that produced food snacks in an industrial area 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of Patna the Bihar state capital.The cause of the blast in Muzaffarpur was being investigated, said police officer Ram Naresh Paswan. He said the death toll was likely to rise as four of the injured were critical. Panic gripped the area as the powerful explosion shook and damaged homes and factories in the Bela industrial area, media reports said.Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires and explosions in India.Last year, a major fire and a powerful blast rocked a warehouse storing chemicals, killing 12 people near Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state. Read More BEHIND THE LENS: Chronicling a warming worldA village in India's northeast mourns after deadly attacksAsian stock markets rise after Wall St rebounds
ACCIDENTS
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Helicopter hoists bull that fell down California cliff

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A bull that fell to the bottom of a 90-foot cliff was air-lifted to safety by police and firefighters using a helicopter. Fallon Molnar of Molnar Cattle LLC, near Cayucos, said a bull was noticed missing from his herd Sunday, and Monday evening, the bovine was found at the bottom of a 90-foot cliff in an area known as China Cove.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Madagascar Boat Accident Kills at Least 19 People; 66 Missing

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar killed at least 19 people, and searches were under way to locate 66 passengers who remained unaccounted for, the country's maritime agency said on Tuesday. The vessel, a cargo ship that was not authorized to transport people, was...
ACCIDENTS
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
Seattle Times

Celebrated snowboarder Marko Grilc, 38, dies in accident at resort

Slovenian snowboarder Marko Grilc died Tuesday in an accident in the Austrian ski resort of Solden, authorities said. He was 38. Police in the western Austrian state of Tyrol released a news release late on Tuesday saying that a “38-year-old Slovene” had suffered fatal head injuries after a snowboarding accident that occurred in Solden just before 3 p.m.
ACCIDENTS
WATE

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) — A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Home Depot employee dies after being trapped beneath forklift

A Home Depot employee in Virginia was killed after he became trapped beneath a forklift while working, according to local officials. Paulo Gato, 43, was crushed after a forklift he was operating fell on its side just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 23, according to the Fairfax County Police. Gato...
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
240K+
Followers
46K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy