After years of lagging behind, Elon Musk has finally promised to release a significant autopilot upgrade to Tesla owners outside of the US. The goal of Tesla’s autopilot software is to eventually solve real-world AI that can perform unsupervised and generalized full self-driving. However, until the day comes when Teslas are able to drive anywhere in the world on their own, the EV maker has chosen to release autopilot software with increasing levels of driving proficiency.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO