Winter Whites

“Legs of white, the tog will bite,” as the adage goes. The white legger crab aka the Jonah crab, is the traditional go-to bait for blackfish as water temperatures dip into the forties. The reason for the dietary preference switch from green crab only a tog knows for sure, as the greenies remain prevalent in and around the structures. Some togging experts say it’s the white legger’s scent, others cite the Jonah’s taste, others point out that the ‘leggers appear in greater numbers with the chill to the surroundings. And playing it safely, some assurance that it’s all three.
