Kate Winslet finally reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio after 3 years due to COVID: ‘We’re bonded for life’

Their friendship will go on and on.

Kate Winslet “couldn’t stop crying” during her recent mid-pandemic catch-up with Leonardo DiCaprio after the COVID-19 health crisis separated the “Titanic” co-stars for nearly three years.

“I’ve known him for half my life!” Winslet, 46, told The Guardian in an interview published Thursday.

“It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup,” Winslet explained.

“We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”

Eleven years after starring as Rose and Jack in the Academy Award-winning 1997 romantic epic, set amid the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic, Winslet and DiCaprio co-starred as unhappy spouses in the mid-1950s in “Revolutionary Road.” The 2008 Oscar-nominated drama, directed by Winslet’s then-husband Sam Mendes , also reunited her and DiCaprio, 47, with Kathy Bates, who played Molly Brown in “Titanic.”

Winslet has long gushed about her friendship with DiCaprio, telling People in 2016 that the actor is “a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me, but to everyone around him.

“He still has friends he had when we made ‘Titanic,” she continued. “He hasn’t changed a bit, but in other ways, he absolutely has changed.”