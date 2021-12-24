ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kate Winslet finally reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio after 3 years due to COVID: ‘We’re bonded for life’

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Their friendship will go on and on.

Kate Winslet “couldn’t stop crying” during her recent mid-pandemic catch-up with Leonardo DiCaprio after the COVID-19 health crisis separated the “Titanic” co-stars for nearly three years.

“I’ve known him for half my life!” Winslet, 46, told The Guardian in an interview published Thursday.

“It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup,” Winslet explained.

“We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”

Eleven years after starring as Rose and Jack in the Academy Award-winning 1997 romantic epic, set amid the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic, Winslet and DiCaprio co-starred as unhappy spouses in the mid-1950s in “Revolutionary Road.” The 2008 Oscar-nominated drama, directed by Winslet’s then-husband Sam Mendes , also reunited her and DiCaprio, 47, with Kathy Bates, who played Molly Brown in “Titanic.”

Winslet has long gushed about her friendship with DiCaprio, telling People in 2016 that the actor is “a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me, but to everyone around him.

“He still has friends he had when we made ‘Titanic,” she continued. “He hasn’t changed a bit, but in other ways, he absolutely has changed.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

“They are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed.” Kate Winslet says she knows actors who are still in the closet for fear of how it would affect their careers

Kate Winslet she was ultimately left out of the Oscar race for her performance in ‘Ammonite’, the film inspired by the life of paleontologist Mary Anning. A film marked by the lesbian romance between its character and the one played by Saoirse Ronan and for which Winslet is still giving interviews, and now we want to draw your attention to one published by The Sunday Times.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Jennifer Lawrence describes ‘hell’ of working with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has described the ‘hell’ of working with a-list co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on the upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via the New York Post), Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove me crazy” while filming a scene in a car together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Friendship, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Entertainment
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet ‘most annoying day in my life’

On Monday, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film Don’t Look Up. This marks Lawrence’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations of two of the film’s other actors.
CELEBRITIES
People

Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad George Stars in Licorice Pizza: Director Explains How He 'Tracked Him Down'

Leonardo DiCaprio's father landed a role in a movie his actor son isn't even starring in. Paul Thomas Anderson opened up to The New York Times about his new film Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age movie that features Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman, Haim's Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits and Anderson's wife, Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Risks His Life to Save His Dogs; Here's What Happened

Leonardo DiCaprio proved that his love for animals is unconditional as he recently did a shocking thing that could take a toll on his physical well-being, but he managed to do it for the sake of saving his dogs; what happened. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly's Around the Table to promote...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Brown
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Kathy Bates
Parade

Leonardo DiCaprio's Had a Lot of Lady Loves—Here's Why Girlfriend Camila Morrone May Finally Be the One!

No one disputes the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of his generation’s finest actors, if not the finest. His talents have allowed him to play a wide range of characters, from Gilbert Grape in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? to Jack in the blockbuster Titanic to Calvin Candie in Django Unchained. He finally won his first Academy Award (after five nominations) for The Revenant in 2016 and now appears in Don’t Look Up opposite Jennifer Lawrence, hitting Netflix on December 24.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
NME

Leonardo DiCaprio responds to his father’s cameo in ‘Licorice Pizza’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s father George has a cameo in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza. Last week, New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan revealed some outtakes from his interview with the director where Anderson discussed how he cast George for the role of a man who “owned a wig shop that sold water beds”.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Sticking With a Crisp Part

This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest grooming out there this week. Red carpets may have gotten more casual recently, but Leo is still coming with an old-school hard part. Michael B. Jordan. Proof that you can grow a great beard even if the mustache doesn't...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Underrated Leonardo DiCaprio Performances in His Career

Leonardo DiCaprio has been acting consistently since his teenage years. He started his career in the early 1990s with regular roles on TV shows like Growing Pains and Parenthood. His transition to film started in 1993 with What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. Other major roles followed, including Romeo + Juliet, Titanic, and The Man in the Iron Mask. As his career has progressed, he has earned more acclaim. He racked up Oscar bids for The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, and a trophy for The Revenant. His latest film, Don’t Look Up, gives him new material and another chance to earn accolades for a less serious turn. And he has yet another collaboration with director Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, in production, plus a biopic of Theodore Roosevelt with the famed director on tap after that. He’s been celebrated often, but what are the best performances he’s given that haven’t been appropriately feted? Read on for five underrated Leo roles that show him at the top of his game.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy