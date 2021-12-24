ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 congressional committee asks Supreme Court to rule quickly on releasing Trump document trove

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has asked the Supreme Court to rule quickly on former President Donald Trump’s effort to block the release of a trove of White House documents.

The panel’s counsel late Thursday whipped off a letter to the conservative-dominated top court saying it would file a brief formally explaining why it needs to see the records, including hand-written notes, as soon as possible.

The House select committee wants the court to rule by Jan. 14.

“The Select Committee needs the requested documents now to help shape the direction of the investigation and allow the Select Committee to timely recommend remedial legislation,” the panel wrote.

Delaying a decision on releasing documents from the National Archives would “inflict a serious injury on the Select Committee and the public,” the committee said.

The request for speedy action came just hours after Trump filed an emergency request for the Supreme Court to block the archive from handing over records from his time in the White House.

Trump claims executive privilege bars release of the documents. Congress and President Biden agree that the cache of records offer important insight into the historic attack by Trump supporters that was designed to block Congress from certifying Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The committee has already heard testimony from up to 300 witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents.

It has recently raised the heat on Trump, especially when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair, recently suggested the attack could amount to a criminal effort to obstruct a congressional proceeding.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

In bid for Jan. 6 secrecy, Trump asks Supreme Court for help

A couple of weeks ago, Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." For a guy who has nothing to hide, the Republican continues to invest...
POTUS
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Executive Privilege#The Supreme Court#The Select Committee#The National Archives#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS News

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop release of White House records

Washington — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to stop the transfer of certain White House documents housed in the National Archives to the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The former president appealed a decision from a three-judge panel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Biden nominates 2 appellate judges, including Supreme Court contender

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated two new federal appeals court judges, including a South Carolina judge seen by some as a U.S. Supreme Court contender. Biden nominated U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, in South Carolina to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She would replace U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, who in February announced plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Flynn asks court for restraining order against Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over one of her panels’ attempts to get his private phone records. Mr. Flynn filed his suit Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, asking the court for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Mrs. Pelosi and her special committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Biden to speak on Jan. 6 anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will make a public statement on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump, the White House said on Wednesday. "I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from...
POTUS
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy