Jan. 6 congressional committee asks Supreme Court to rule quickly on releasing Trump document trove

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has asked the Supreme Court to rule quickly on former President Donald Trump’s effort to block the release of a trove of White House documents.

The panel’s counsel late Thursday whipped off a letter to the conservative-dominated top court saying it would file a brief formally explaining why it needs to see the records, including hand-written notes, as soon as possible.

The House select committee wants the court to rule by Jan. 14.

“The Select Committee needs the requested documents now to help shape the direction of the investigation and allow the Select Committee to timely recommend remedial legislation,” the panel wrote.

Delaying a decision on releasing documents from the National Archives would “inflict a serious injury on the Select Committee and the public,” the committee said.

The request for speedy action came just hours after Trump filed an emergency request for the Supreme Court to block the archive from handing over records from his time in the White House.

Trump claims executive privilege bars release of the documents. Congress and President Biden agree that the cache of records offer important insight into the historic attack by Trump supporters that was designed to block Congress from certifying Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

The committee has already heard testimony from up to 300 witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents.

It has recently raised the heat on Trump, especially when Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair, recently suggested the attack could amount to a criminal effort to obstruct a congressional proceeding.