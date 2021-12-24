ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lots of Excitement Leading into The Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will hold a series of events for fans leading up to the kickoff of the 2021 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Monday, December 27. Fans coming to Maryland’s capital city can attend a variety of events that...

Eye On Annapolis

There’s a New “Must-See” Museum in Annapolis

Historic Annapolis announces the preview opening of the Museum of Historic Annapolis and its inspiring new permanent exhibition, Annapolis: An American Story. The Museum, located at 99 Main Street, will be open Fridays through Mondays during the winter. A grand opening celebration is planned for March 2022. Annapolis: An American...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Davy Dance Academy

Very few of these spotlights uncover a fact that absolutely stuns me; but Michelle Davy, owner of the Davy Dance Academy did just that! No spoilers here, you need to listen!. But fresh off of her graduation from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp’s IVP Program, we wanted to stop by and learn about her experience with that program and a whole lot about this 10-year old business in Cape St. Claire!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Maryland Day Weekend Will Be Here Soon Enough. Here’s What’s Happening

Maryland Day Weekend is March 25th through 27th, 2022, and here’s all you need to know!. For 15 years the Four Rivers Heritage area of Anne Arundel County has been celebrating Maryland’s birthday weekend by telling the diverse stories of the history and cultures in Annapolis and southern Anne Arundel County with free and $1 events. This year the events, venues, and stories expand to include new sites throughout ane Arundel County, Maryland. some of the new sites hosting events this year include the Anne Arundel Historical Society in Linthicum, Hancock’s Resolution in Pasadena, the Keuthe Research Library in Glen Burnie, Rising sun Inn in Crownsville, the Odenton Historical Society, Goshen Farm in Cape St Claire, and the Parole community just outside of downtown Annapolis.
MARYLAND STATE
Eye On Annapolis

2021 Edition: 31 Amazing LOCAL Gifts for Everyone On Your List!

Over the past two years, we’ve heard of many business casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. If we are honest, there has never been a year when it is more important to support our local stores. When you shop local, more money stays in our local economy; but more importantly, shopping local allows our locally-owned stores to remain viable in order to hire local employees. See how that works? With that said, here is a gift list for everyone on your holiday list. All local.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Must-Visit Hidden Attractions and Entertainment Spots for Maryland Locals

From the furthest ends of the Eastern Shore to the highlands and valleys of the Catoctin Mountains, Maryland is well-positioned for many natural attractions right in our own state and some that are not too far of a drive. People who have grown up in America’s ninth smallest state fully understand how easy it is to take this state for granted. But after a few road excursions, and yes, even being stuck in the Bay Bridge traffic, it’s easy to see why Maryland, despite its small size, is a favorite destination for tourists every season and has gorgeous spots often overlooked by the locals.
MARYLAND STATE
