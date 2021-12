You know the story by now. There were a whole lot of would-be triumphant shows planned for the end of the year in New York City. LCD soundsystem were tearing through a 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel, intended to keep going even as COVID news worsened, and then eventually had to cancel the final few shows as the surge spiked in dramatic and sudden fashion around the city. There were some other major events looking to say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022, but those won’t be happening anymore either.

