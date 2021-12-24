How to Create Digital Dice with Raspberry Pi Pico

The humble Raspberry Pi single board computer (SBC) has featured in many ground-breaking tech-driven maker devices. That is rightly so, and in the decade since the Raspberry Pi was announced, the maker community has grown from strength to strength. Low power SBC such as the Raspberry Pi provide the ports and the smarts. We don't often see the light shone on DIY maker failures but, as the video below from 8 Bits and a Byte demonstrates (surfaced by Hackaday), they can be just as worthy of attention. The 8 Bits and a Byte AI Label Maker addresses a real need for some well-organized folk, is quirky and fun, and provides opportunity for us to learn about crafting useful devices moving from theory into reality.

