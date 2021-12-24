Friday One Sheet: THE NORTHMAN

If you like Vikings and Norse folktales, you need to see the new trailer for the upcoming epic historical thriller The Northman. It’s exactly what it sounds like and believe you me, it’s incredibly awesome. Of course, it’s only a trailer and those can be deceiving, but I don’t think that’s the case with this one. The premise is something you’ve probably heard of before. It’s a revenge thriller about a Viking prince seeking vengeance against the man who murdered his father. I know, we’ve seen about a million of these revenge movies, but this time, the main protagonist seeking revenge is a Viking. And how can we possibly say no to a revenge movie involving a Viking? When I watched the trailer, it reminded me a lot about the Vikings series, only edgier. I think that has a lot to do with the fact The Northman was directed by Robert Eggers. This man has a short resume, but it’s an impressive one. So far, he’s directed 2015’s The Witch, as well as 2019’s The Lighthouse. Those movies can be basically summed up as psychological horror films with some seriously edgy story elements to them. And on top of that, they have some seriously special talent. In fact, Anya Taylor-Joy from the Witch and Willem Dafoe from The Lighthouse will be in The Northman and boy, do they look phenomenal. I mean, when is Willem Dafoe not phenomenal?

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO