We Celebrate the Birth of Christ-ine

Several years ago, Melissa A. Bunk, of Richland Township, convinced her mother to allow her to wear one of her Christmas crosses as a pendant. Bunk said that, as a child, her father would take her and her brothers to Musselman’s in the Richland Mall to purchase the annual ornament as a gift for her mother. The 1982 Reed & Barton Christmas cross is part of a series crafted in sterling silver. It is based on a 14th-century French cross carved into medieval steel for the courtyard of a Rouen cathedral, elaborate and intricate for the Gothic period. She said her parents, David and Violet Bunk, of Elton, married more than 50 years, continue to place about a dozen of the polished ornaments on their tree. Bunk said it reminds her of a snowflake, and she finds herself reflecting on past Christmases – those who have been added to her family circle and those who have died over the years. But even more, she said, she is reminded of what the cross symbolizes – the birth of Jesus Christ. Send a picture of your special decoration with a brief description of why that item is special to you by email to decorations@tribdem.com.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO