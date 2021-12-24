Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig students get into the holiday spirit

Some may refer to this time of year as the holiday season, but around here we like to think of it as "Peppermint Season." To infuse a little minty spirit into your life, stock up on pure peppermint extract. A little goes a long way, so start with a teeny drop and work your way up. You can sneak it into anything from brownies to hot cocoa to your favorite cookie dough. Or give one of these recipes a spin. They all call for a little bit of that secret ingredient that even Santa can't resist. Don't have an excuse for baking on the horizon? Call up a few friends, throw on a holiday movie, and let dessert be the main event.

