Matt Roush’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

By Matt Roush
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an era of “peak TV,” with so much content on so many platforms,...

94.3 Lite FM

The Best TV Shows Of 2021

We live in a golden era of television. And despite another unconventional year for the entertainment industry, 2021 only proved this sentiment to be even more true. As the public focus shifts more and more from cable to streaming services, studios are pushing the boundaries of what makes great television. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, there’s been an impressive lineup of TV shows this year that deserve a watch.
People

PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

Kate Winslet makes for unforgettable television. She is, shall we say, a titanic presence. Mare is the second time the actress has won an Emmy for an HBO series — the first was for Mildred Pierce in 2011 — and both times she triumphed in low places, playing a working woman who's sorely tried by sordid circumstance yet refuses to throw in the towel. Here she was Mare Sheehan, a divorced police detective in a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania. Mare, generally looking like something the cat dragged in, knows everyone in Easttown, and everyone there knows her. Then the murder of a teenage girl upends her assumptions about both neighbors and family. This is what you'd expect of any good small-town mystery, but the exceptionally satisfying Mare had a great supporting cast that immersed us — in a sense, submerged us — in the community, which was collectively as grim and furrow-browed as Mare herself. In the finale, Mare's friend Lori (the wonderful Julianne Nicholson, who also won an Emmy) showed us something worse: the keen anguish of a daily existence with no sense of escape or hope. The woman could barely breathe. Whereas Mare, who by this point had survived everything from being thrown off the case to nearly being riddled with bullets, got up and somehow went on living. (HBO)
Bobby Bones’ Top 5 TV Shows of 2021

2021 brought lots of new things, and several of them were awesome TV shows. We haven't been able to stop bingeing, especially since all of the different platforms are competing to put out the best possible content. The Bobby Bones Show often discusses recent TV shows and movies as they watch them. There are always some that stand out above the rest.
‘Squid Game,’ ‘WandaVision’ lead top ten best TV shows of 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. We’re living in a new golden age of television. The proliferation of streaming platforms alongside the broadcast and cable networks has made content king. The stigma of the small screen now gone, television attracts many of the entertainment industry’s most innovative creators and biggest stars.
TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ABC Hopes to Bring Back Ellen Pompeo as Renewal Talks Begin

The doors might not be ready to close on Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital just yet as ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is in early talks to return for a 19th season. According to Deadline, renewal talks are underway, with ABC approaching series star and co-executive producer Ellen Pompeo about signing on for another season. Pompeo agreed to a one-year deal for Season 18 last year after her contract expired at the end of Season 17. In addition, fellow original cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. also signed new multi-year deals.
Ask Matt: Unnecessary Reboots (‘And Just Like That…) and Crossovers

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, December 17

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Selling Tampa, The Witcher, and The Queen of Flow. If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Dec. 17 is Selling Tampa, a reality show that's purportedly about real estate but is actually about interpersonal conflict. No. 2 is The Witcher, which will move to No. 1 tomorrow now that Season 2 has been released. The Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow is at No. 3 as people work their way through the nearly 200 episodes available on Netflix.
‘Head of the Class’: HBO Max Cancels Sitcom Reboot After One Season

Head of the Class has been expelled from HBO Max as the streamer has canceled the sitcom reboot after just one season. As first reported by Deadline, the Warner Bros. TV-produced series, which was developed by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen and executive produced with Bill Lawrence, will not be returning for a second season.
GREY’S ANATOMY: Season 18, Episode 8: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear TV Show Trailer [ABC]

Grey’s Anatomy It Came Upon a Midnight Clear Trailer. ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18, Episode 8: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear TV show trailer has been released. Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Kim Raver, Greg Germann, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Debbie Allen, and Jason George.
The Top 20 Most-Anticipated TV Shows of 2022 That We Can't Wait to Watch

2022 is already shaping up to be a big year for new television series. Even though it's only just getting started, dozens of exciting projects have been announced to keep fans on their toes, wanting more. There's plenty of great TV to watch this year, and you're going to want to mark your calendars accordingly so you don't miss a single thing!
The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Dec. 26

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find nine new and returning series (including The Book of Boba Fett, Cobra Kai and Letterkenny), 12 finales (including...
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘NCIS’ With Mark Harmon and the Cast (PHOTOS)

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Gibbs Forever Special Collector’s Edition, available for order online now at NCISMag.com and for purchase on newsstands nationwide. We did a little investigating of our own to find out about life on set for Mark Harmon (who played Leroy Jethro...
‘NCIS’: Here’s What Actually Happened Between Gibbs and Jimmy Palmer’s GF

“NCIS” is popular for a lot of reasons, besides simply airing on CBS for an impressive 19 seasons. Namely, one thing that makes the procedural crime drama so captivating is the series’ tendency for well-written plot twists. More than a dozen seasons later, we’ve stepped back in time to take a look at one such plot twist. The event took place between the iconic Special Agent Gibbs and the deceased triple agent, Michelle Lee.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
