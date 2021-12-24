ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe, MI

Last-minute shoppers are shopping local ahead of Christmas Day

By Peter Maxwell
 2 days ago
Last-minute shoppers are heading out the doors this Christmas Eve to get loved ones and even friends those last-minute Christmas presents.

The National Retail Federation estimates more than $730 billion will be spent this shopping season from November through December.

Many local businesses here in Metro Detroit are staying open to help those last-minute shoppers.

Kasey Malley and Betsy Enders of Small Favors Gift Gallery in Grosse Pointe say they understand that some people wait to buy gifts. But there's no such thing as last-minute gift at Small Favors!

"We know when the guys come in they might need a little hand-holding, but we have so many ideas and maybe sometimes too many ideas. We will definitely find the right thing for you," the women said.

Right next door, shoppers can find The Campus Shop, a one-of-a-kind clothing items store run by Adam Stiener.

"Everything is made, designed, and is manufactured right here in Detroit," Stiener said. "So all the designs, printing, embroidery is literally done steps away."

According to deal website Retailmenot, 74% of consumers plan to do at least some last-minute shopping this holiday season. 57% are willing to wait until the last minute to buy gift cards.

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

