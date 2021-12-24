ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

ATM machine stolen on Christmas Eve from Reisterstown Road 7-Eleven

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
Another ATM machine was stolen on Christmas Eve, this time at a 7-Eleven in the 600 block of Reisterstown Road.

It's at least the sixth ATM theft or attempted theft over the last week in the Baltimore Metro area.

Like all other similar incidents, Baltimore County Police say a group of men used a van overnight to ram through the store.

Two gas station ATM's on Loch Raven Boulevard were targeted on December 22.

A day before that, thieves were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal a machine from a Walgreen's in Abingdon , but still severely damaged the front of the store.

Another Walgreen's on MLK Boulevard in Baltimore City was hit one day earlier.

And then on December 19 another attempt again on Reisterstown Road, at a BP gas station .

In some cases the vans used to commit the crimes have been found, yet still no arrests.

It's unknown if this is the work of one group or many.

GARDENIA JONES
1d ago

I have yet to read about recovered ATM machines after these robberies. Where are these robbers disposing of these ATM's after they remove the money. It's been quite a few of them.

Jay Suarky
1d ago

I would suggest moving the ATM's to the back of the store but that would only increase that sale of longer chains from Home Depot.🥳

