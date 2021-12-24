ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Christmas cards of 2021

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world gears up to celebrate the holiday season, people across the country are engaging in the annual tradition of exchanging holiday cards — and celebrities are no exception. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Hilaria Baldwin and everyone in between got together with their families and Christmas...

Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated the 2021 Holiday Season

Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.
Cosmopolitan

The Kardashians Have Reportedly Canceled Their Annual Christmas Party

The Kardashians have canceled their annual celeb-packed Christmas party, according to a new report from TMZ. The party is usually a huge deal with guests like Chrissy Teigen, J.Lo, and Paris Hilton, not to mention performances from artists like John Legend and Sia. But sources tell the outlet that Kris Jenner and the rest of the family decided to "hold off on the elaborate bash" due to the "alarming rise of COVID cases in the area."
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Rachael Ray's Adorable Christmas Card

There's so much to love about the holiday season. Watching Christmas movies and eating yummy peppermint bark are only a few of the things we look forward to year after year, along with receiving all of those beautiful Christmas cards from our family and friends. According to Hallmark, sending out seasons greetings is a custom that dates all the way back to 1843, and now, over 1.3 billion cards are mailed out during the holidays each year.
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
NME

Christmas is cancelled: the 10 festive songs they tried to ban

Crafting a winning Christmas single is always a tricky business, but it’s not just about pulling off a careful juggling act between keeping the traditionalists happy and finding new words to rhyme with “tree”. If it’s radio play and those toasty royalty checks you’re after, there’s also a fine line between conjuring up a bit of Christmassy sentiment and accidentally writing a piece of complete smut or morale-lowering misery. It’s probably a decent idea to steer clear of using any slurs, too.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Every Intention’ Of Celebrating Christmas With Kanye West Despite Split

While Kim Kardashian may have filed to be ‘legally single,’ the reality star still wants to put the kids first and spend the holidays with her ex-husband. Kim Kardashian still has her heart set on having a strong co-parenting relationship with Kanye West. As the pair prepare for their first Christmas since the divorce, a source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s planning on spending Christmas with her ex and their kids, even after she filed paperwork to be “legally single” earlier in December.
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa steals the show in a pair of sensational Christmas pajamas

Kelly Ripa has been known to pull off some truly show-stopping looks over the years, but her Christmas look for 2021 was not what fans saw coming. The latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan featured the two hosts walking on to the set in a pair of matching Christmas pajamas that are too cute for words.
Digital Trends

The best Christmas movies on Disney+

Finding some Christmas cheer in 2021 isn’t easy, for obvious reasons. Perhaps the best way to get the whole family excited for the holiday is by watching a film that gets everyone in the holiday spirit. While Netflix is cranking out original Christmas movies left and right, Disney+ may actually have the best selection of Christmas movies. Not only does it have a few originals of its own, including a recent remake of a holiday classic, but it also has a treasure trove of legendary Disney holiday films. One can easily absorb a Disney+ Christmas movie in each of the 12 days leading up the holiday, if they desire. But which movies on the streaming service are the best for the holiday? Let us help you find the best Christmas movies on Disney+ this year. Ho ho ho!
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
