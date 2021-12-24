ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kushner investment firm raises more than $3B: report

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
 1 day ago
Jared Kushner 's new investment fund, Affinity Partners, has raised over $3 billion in committed funding from international investors, Reuters reported Thursday.

Kushner, a former top White House aide and the current husband of former President Trump 's daughter, Ivanka, launched the firm last summer.

He will continue to fundraise and look to finalize the $3 billion in commitments for the next few months, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the fundraising effort.

Kushner has reportedly been seeking out funding from Middle Eastern countries for Affinity Partners. According to the New York Times, leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were not interested in investing.

However, negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund were reportedly ongoing as of late November.

Kushner was heavily involved in Middle Eastern foreign policy during his time in the White House, helping broker deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

K V
1d ago

political corruption continues among many past and current. no enforcement about stock options, no term limits, no one accountable. we are to blame with our votes.

Patti Burns
1d ago

That's about the amount he stole from taxpayers during the early time of covid. "Investigate"get our money back!

concerned one
1d ago

Sounds like an extreme CONFLICT OF INTEREST and BREACH OF TRUST resulting from their Trumpsky Term in OUR White House. Akin to their treasonous activities while there.Time for a serious investigationof illegal government/personal business activities far more serious than anything Hunter Biden has been accused of by the GOP FASCISTS.LOCK ALL OF THEM UP NOW!!

