Charlotte, NC

Atrium Health in Charlotte welcomes the holiday’s ‘tiniest patients’

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health is making the holiday’s “tiniest patients” feel at home this Christmas as families celebrate the magical time of year.

    Baby's First Christmas (courtesy of Atrium Health)
    Baby's First Christmas (courtesy of Atrium Health)
  • Baby’s First Christmas (courtesy of Atrium Health)
    Baby's First Christmas (courtesy of Atrium Health)
    Baby's First Christmas (courtesy of Atrium Health)
    Baby’s First Christmas (courtesy of Atrium Health)

“The Christmas Spirit is alive at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital!” said Atrium Health officials. “We will be caring for these babies in our neonatal intensive care unit and neonatal progressive care unit during the holiday season, and despite being away from the comfort of their own homes, that hasn’t stopped their families from dressing them up to celebrate this magical time of year.”

Atrium said the babies are sporting their holly jolly outfits, courtesy of Preemies of the Carolinas.

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

