Holyoke, MA

Holyoke’s Gateway City Arts cancels New Year’s Eve celebration because of COVID spread

By Patrick Johnson
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
HOLYOKE — Gateway City Arts announced Thursday it will cancel its New Year’s Eve events because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Melissa Breor, the...

Springfield Kwanzaa celebration, kinara lighting slated for Tuesday morning at City Hall, with livestream on Facebook

A Kwanzaa celebration featuring African drumming, poetry and a kinara lighting is slated for Tuesday morning at Springfield City Hall. The ceremony’s keynote speakers include Amilcar Shabazz, a history and Africana studies professor at UMass Amherst, and Demetria Shabazz, an Afro American studies lecturer at UMass Amherst. Mayor Domenic Sarno, joined by the Kwanzaa Collective of Pioneer Valley, will give remarks, the city said in a news release Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
COVID spike forces First Night Northampton to go mostly virtual, with midnight ball raising in person, organizers say

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended New Year’s Eve festivities in Northampton for a second year in a row. First Night Northampton 2022 will be overhauled as a live-stream broadcast, available on social media and public access television, in response to the latest COVID spike, organizers said. The performances will be streamed from 33 Hawley, The Parlor Room and Edwards Church.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
‘For the love of all that’s holy, get vaccinated,’ Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone begs after city reaches sober COVID milestone

As Somerville recorded its 100th coronavirus-related death, a distressed Mayor Joe Curtatone released a gripping video message on Christmas Eve day begging residents to remain vigilant this holiday season amid the crush of omicron infections. Everyone ages 16 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
John Velis: Get the vax, celebrate the holiday, support refugees (Viewpoint)

I hope you all are getting into the holiday spirit! I am looking forward to spending Christmas tomorrow with my family, and wish you all a happy and healthy holiday as well. As we head deeper into the winter months, it is clear that COVID-19 is not going away, as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout Massachusetts and our country. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and have proven to be extremely effective at preventing serious disease. I encourage you to get vaccinated, if you have not done so already. Testing is also critically important if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19. I know that many are facing challenges in finding tests and I will continue to push for increased testing resources from the state. You can find vaccine locations at vaxfinder.mass.gov and testing sites at mass.gov/covid-19-testing.
WESTFIELD, MA
