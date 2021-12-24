Blue Archive Review

Blue Archive is the latest gacha craze from the developers at NAT Games (a subsidiary of publisher Nexon). The game joins the ranks of other gacha games to reach the west such as Genshin Impact, Arknights, and Azur Lane. Players can expect to try and collect and power up...
Over the next eight days, Hardcore Gamer will be revealing its Best of 2021 Awards leading up to our Game of the Year. Today we present you with the Best Expansion, Best Developer, Most Disappointing Game and Worst Game. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Just when you thought Square Enix knocked...
With the long history of gaming as an entertainment medium, there have been countless classics that helped create staple mechanics that fans know and love. With plenty of inspiration to draw from, developer Acid Nerve, with the help of Devolver Digital, has perhaps created the best package of the action-adventure genre in modern times with Death’s Door.
Koei Tecmo will collaborate with the Japanese haunted house company Kowaragasetai to hold a Fatal Frame live horror attraction. This event will run as a part of celebrations for the franchise’s 20th anniversary. The attraction will take place inside a parked ambulance. The staff will give the participant a...
Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust are seemingly pivoting hard into the sexiness of their latest Atelier protagonist, as they’re now offering an Atelier Ryza thigh mousepad to endlessly squish you. While there have been oppai (breast) or oshiri (butt) mousepads for quite some time now, the Atelier Ryza...
If you’ve ever wondered and wanted to learn more about the world under the sea, E-Line Media has you covered. In collaboration with BBC Studios, Blue Planet II, Beyond Blue allows you to explore the depths of the ocean to learn more about sea life in this soothing, relaxing, and educational game. So let’s suit up and be prepared to go on a soothing dive with the whales and more on the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch.
Nexon, the developer, and publisher of the hit mobile anime RPG Blue Archive has recently announced the highly anticipated main story update featuring Chapter 1 Retromania of Volume 2 Clockwork Flower Pavane. The update will allow players to explore the Game Development Department of the Millennium Science School, introducing twin sisters Midori and Momoi and a ton of all-new content.
After the controversy surrounding Halo Infinite’s lack of replayable story missions at launch, developer 343 Industries confirmed that players will be able to revisit the game’s set-piece story missions at a later date. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer received critical acclaim after its early launch on November 15. After letting...
The popular anime RPG Blue Archive is receiving a huge Volume Two expansion, bringing all-new missions, areas, and reward campaigns. This thrilling new content lets players explore the Game Development Department of the Millenium Science School, and also introduces brand new characters, the twin sisters Midori and Momoi. These new...
Ubisoft has officially announced the next Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion. Confirming several earlier leaks, the expansion is titled Dawn of Ragnarök. It will be released on March 10, 2022 and will contain around 35 hours of gameplay, according Ubisoft. Dawn of Ragnarök is being developed by Ubisoft Sofia,...
While it was released earlier in the year in the US, WizKids has finally released the D&D Icons of the Realms Miniatures Boneyard set in the UK. Bringing undead of all shapes and sizes, things with copious amounts of limbs, teeth and raw bones, Boneyard is full of things that just won’t die or have died and yet still want to attack adventurers. Coming in blind booster boxes the main part of the set is a range of 45 miniatures, with a premium figure the Adult Blue Dracolich separately available. We have got hands on a brick of the Boneyard booster boxes and the undead dragon. However, is this the ideal way to build up a collection of undead for your next adventure? Let’s find out!
Despite the numerous issues the night prior, DNF Duel‘s beta is finally here and we’re finally able to bring you this DNF Duel preview. With a tag line like “Who’s Next”, you might confuse it with Mortal Kombat 11‘s slogan. It’s a new game spinoff from the popular beat-em up 2D game Dungeon Fighter Online.
Peter Molyneux, veteran game developer behind games like Populous and the Fable series, has launched NFT gaming platform Legacy, a wildly bizarre crowd funding campaign involving a virtual recreation of London where players can purchase digital plots of land. Molyneux’s new NFT gaming platform Legacy uses the aforementioned NFTs (non-fungible...
Creative Assembly have released a new trailer for Total War: Warhammer III, this time with a Fiends of Slaanesh unit spotlight. The Fiends of Slaanesh are fast, twisted abominations that have been around in Warhammer for a very long time. They distract opponents with a haze of pungent, hallucinogenic musk, putting their victims into a stupor before cutting them down with bladed limbs, barbed scorpion-like tails, and poisoned tongues.
Despite a recent delay and the concern of ongoing global chip shortages, Valve says the Steam Deck is still on track for its February 2022 release. The news that Steam Deck is still on track comes via a new discussion with Valve lead designer Greg Coomer, who talked up the hotly anticipated handheld PC and their current outlook.
Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Wolfeye Studios announced Weird West is delayed to March 2022, the second delay for the game. While Weird West is delayed to March 31, 2022, the game was previously delayed from its general fall 2021 release to one on January 11, 2022. The game will release across Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
Square Enix has announced the Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster launches sometime in February 2022, for both PC and smartphones. While the Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster launches in February 2022, the remastered version of the beloved RPG will be available for Windows PC (via Steam) and both iOS and Android. The most recent Pixel Remaster release was its predecessor, Final Fantasy V, which released last month.
Razion and Gunlord developer NGDEV has announced their next game – yet another shoot ’em up called GUNVEIN. GUNVEIN is currently in development for Windows PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 – a release is set for sometime in 2022. Here’s a teaser trailer:
Bandai Namco has announced a .hack//G.U. Last Recode Switch port physical version, confirming a cartridge release for the recently announced port. The new .hack//G.U. Last Recode Switch port physical version, dubbed the “Begins Edition”, will be sold exclusively online via the Bandai Namco online store. At a $59.99...
Publisher and developer CyberStep announced the CosmicBreak Gun & Slash release date is set for this month, merely a few days away. The CosmicBreak Gun & Slash release date is set for December 23rd for Windows PC (via Steam), with a price point set at $19.99. The game was originally revealed under the tentative title CosmicBreak Slash.
A new promotion associated with PlayStation Plus will soon allow subscribers to gain access to Grand Theft Auto 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and NBA 2K22 for free for a limited time. This promotion is set to kick off later this weekend and will run for nearly 48 hours in total. And while this might sound like the perfect opportunity to try out each title in question, only the multiplayer component of these games will be available to play.
