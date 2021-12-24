... And still champions

KPSM 99.3 The Rock presented our 1st annual outdoor Nativity Contest this year! We wanted to end the year with something extra special, and what better way than to share Jesus? We gathered local businesses to help us bless three local families this Christmas. We just want to give a big thank you to: Mid-Tex Federal Credit Union, Citizens National Bank, Demand Staff, Buffalo Wild Wings, K’Lashea’s, Main Street Car Wash, Little Ceasers, Heff’s and so many other local businesses that partnered with us this for the contest! Thank you to everyone that signed up to participate! We would also like to congratulate our 1st place winner–Carlotta Arthur! Carlotta and her daughters decided to remind anyone traveling along Austin Avenue the true meaning of Christmas! The family decided to turn their yard into a sermon. Carlotta even turned Santa to kneel before King Jesus.
Charlynda Scales is an Air Force veteran and an entrepreneur. She’s the founder of Mutt’s Sauce, an all-purpose, tomato-based condiment. Every sale of Mutt’s Sauce benefits a charity for veterans but it’s more than just a business model for Scales. It’s a family legacy that began with another Air Force veteran, her grandfather.
Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, the MLK Community Center, along with several community leaders are coming together for a toy giveaway happening Tuesday, Dec. 21. Volunteers come together for toy giveaway in Ascension Parish. Updated: 12 hours ago. Heavens Care distributed gifts to underprivileged families in Gonzales as part of...
COLUMBIANA–American Legion Post 290 invites the community to join veterans at the War Memorial in Columbiana Cemetery Dec. 18 to pay respects and honor the 1086 veterans laid to rest in the cemetery. Auxiliary Unit 290 has collected 250 laminated photos of veterans in military dress to be displayed...
The women of the Slavonian Lodge are back at it, frying and icing one of the Coast’s favorite Christmas treats all day long. The ladies were busy all day making more than 13,000 pusharatas for their annual Christmas sale. They’ve been making these Croatian pastries for their annual sale since the 1970s.
On Saturday, December 11, the City of La Feria Parade was in full swing. This year’s theme was the North Pole and when the cold front arrived on that day, made it feel like Christmas. The parade took place down Main Street. Many people came out to watch the parade this year.
The Certified Elite Club was organized in 1976 by a group of ladies in the Union Springs community. The club was given the name of Certified Elites by former Union Springs Mayor, Mr. John McGowan. The club's aims were high, and it grew fast with love, respect, support, and leadership. The club's ultimate desire was to help the needy.
Happy birthday Bill Manning … Happy birthday Christmas Day to Leshequa Smith, Janice Washington and Casey Valentine, on Monday to Tonie Chapman and Shayla Williams, and Tuesday to Loretta Duchan, Floydell Chika Carbins and Shena Minor, and belated happy birthday Janet Hyman from family, friends and Ira.
A look at events and activities happening over the next few weeks in the Canby area - coat drive, bingo and more. The Canby Police Department's annual winter coat and sock drive has begun. Donations of new and gently used, clean coats, as well as brand new socks, are being taken at the police department, 1175 N.W. Third Ave. through Dec. 31. Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Despite the chilly weather last Saturday, more than 30 runners and a few dogs participated in the seventh annual Wags and Whiskers 5K and Furry Fun Run benefiting the Stephens County Humane Society. The fundraising event took place in the Breckenridge City Park on Saturday morning, Dec. 11. Twenty-five runners...
Community Concert Association of Morgan City presents Sons of Serendip at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The vocal/instrumental quartet are America’s Got Talent Season 9 finalists. Season and single concert tickets are available at www.morgancitylive.com and at the door. Single concert tickets are $25, adults and $5, students.
Recently at Gatesville Primary School, students were surprised and happy to see two of their kindergarten teachers dressed like Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Pictured left is Jackie Saunders and right is Marla Mayberry. Latest Stories.
Members and guests of the General James Robertson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) celebrated with a festive Christmas luncheon at Hillwood Country Club. LaRawn Scaife Rhea chaired the delightful event, as well as the decorating committee, and she designed the tablescapes and selected the menu. The...
MABANK–Every year there is a December ceremony that honors the Veterans that have passed away. The ceremony is held Dec. 18 and is called National Wreaths Across America Day. This ceremony, which was established by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992, strives to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery as well as over 3,000 veteran’s cemeteries in all 50 states and beyond.
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
The community, says Mary Collard, responded with big generosity this holiday season. Collard is the executive director of CASA, which trains volunteers to advocate for children in the court system. Every December, CASA has a toy drive and “wish tags” for children in foster care. Lew Bros. Les...
The City of Ponca City will observe Thursday, December 23, and Friday, December 24, as City Holidays:. • Residential Refuse WILL NOT BE PICKED UP Thursday, December 23, or Friday, December 24, and will RESUME Monday, December 27. Contact Hong Fu, Environmental Services Director, 767- 0490. • The Landfill will...
Comments / 0