... And still champions

KPSM 99.3 The Rock presented our 1st annual outdoor Nativity Contest this year! We wanted to end the year with something extra special, and what better way than to share Jesus? We gathered local businesses to help us bless three local families this Christmas. We just want to give a big thank you to: Mid-Tex Federal Credit Union, Citizens National Bank, Demand Staff, Buffalo Wild Wings, K’Lashea’s, Main Street Car Wash, Little Ceasers, Heff’s and so many other local businesses that partnered with us this for the contest! Thank you to everyone that signed up to participate! We would also like to congratulate our 1st place winner–Carlotta Arthur! Carlotta and her daughters decided to remind anyone traveling along Austin Avenue the true meaning of Christmas! The family decided to turn their yard into a sermon. Carlotta even turned Santa to kneel before King Jesus.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO