Public Safety

Deadly Hill County shooting under investigation

By Dean Wetherbee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHill County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night at the Whitney State Park campsite. Witnesses tell investigators that it started with a 31-year-old man arguing with his spouse...

