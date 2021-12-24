Deadly Hill County shooting under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating two shootings in Kensington on Friday. Officers tell Eyewitness News just before 3 a.m., a fistfight turned into a gunfight. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot twice in his torso, twice in his back, and once in his abdomen on East Clearfield and C Streets. He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. Officers say they do have a suspect in that shooting. Just a couple blocks down, another man was shot on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue, right off East Indiana Avenue. He was shot once in the abdomen, once in his right leg, and twice in his left leg and listed in critical condition at Temple Hospital. No word yet on a suspect in that shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

