Detroit News scouting report: Lions at Falcons

LB Deion Jones (illness) DT Tyeler Davison (illness) CB Avery Williams (groin) The Falcons only had one name in question to play on Sunday, wide receiver Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe has missed practice all week due to a foot injury and is doubtful to play. When a player is listed as doubtful to play, they almost always miss that weekend’s game, so I would expect Sharpe to be inactive against the Lions. The other name to watch for Sunday’s game is return specialist Avery Williams, who popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a groin injury. Williams has been practicing on a limited-basis and has no designation for Sunday, making it likely that he will be available to play.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO