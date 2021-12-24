High School | Louisville defeats Lorain at Alliance Christmas Classic

HIGH SCHOOL

Louisville 52, Lorain 43

Will Aljancic scored a game-high 24 points for Louisville to help the Leopards down Lorain at the Alliance Christmas Classic at the University of Mount Union.

Louisville has now won five consecutive games. The Leopards are now 7-1 on the season.

Jordan Daniels had 13 points to lead Lorain. The Titans were tied with Louisville 24-24 at halftime. The Leopards outscored Lorain 28-19 in the second half to win.

SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARLINGTON 71, SOUTHEAST 62

At Mount Union

MARLINGTON: Ben Yoder 2 2-3 6, Connor Evanich 5 4-4 16, Drew Denham 3 0-0 6, Casey Miller 2 4-4 10, Tommy Skelding 6 1-1 13, Caden Bates 1 0-0 2, Beau Himmelheber 6 0-0 15, Sam Dine 0 0-0 0, Drew Simmons 1 0-0 2, Jaden Proctor 0 0-0 0. Totals 26-621 11-12 71.

SOUTHEAST: Caden Bailey 6 1-1 16, Garrett Sprutte 4 3-8 11, Ty Sprutte 1 0-1 2, Aidan Fischer 5 2-4 12, Carson Dunn 2 0-1 6, Nate Buckeye 0 0-0 0, Thomas Sharish 5 0-0 12, Evan Riffle 1 1-1 3. Totals 24-55 7-16 62.

Marlington - 14 - 17 - 21 - 19 – 71

Southeast - 7 - 14 - 22 - 19 – 62

3-Point Goals: Marlington 8-20 (Himmelheber 3, Evanich 2, Miller 2, Bates 1); Southeast 7-15 (Bailey 3, Dunn 2, Sharish 2). Rebounds: Marlington 41 (Evanich 10), Southeast 32 (G. Sprutte 12). Assists: Marlington 12 (Denham 4), Southeast 14 (G. Sprutte 6). Total fouls: Marlington 17-14. Fouled out: G. Sprutte. Technicals: none.

LOUISVILLE 52, LORAIN 43

LORAIN (2-3): Carter 2 0-0 5, Wade 1 0-0 3, Daniels 5 2-2 13, Kielian 3 0-1 6, Ruiz 6 0-0 12, Amerson 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 2-5 43.

LOUISVILLE (7-1): Aljancic 9 2-4 24, Siegfried 2 2-2 6, Gross 0 1-2 1, Mueller 1 0-1 2, Boldon 3 0-0 8, Nigro 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 12-17 52.

Lorain - 16 - 8 - 8 - 11 — 43

Louisville - 16 - 8 - 14 - 14 — 52

3-Point Goals: Lorain 3 (Carter 1, Wade 1, Daniels 1); Louisville 6 (Aljancic 4, Boldon 2). Total fouls: Lorain 15-5. Fouled out: None.

OTHER SCORES

Lake Center Christian 58, Waterloo 45

WRESTLING

LOUISVILLE 44, LAKE 30

106: Harvey (Lou) d. G.Clemens 10-3. 113: H.Clemens (Lake) p. Novosel. 120: Barker (Lou) p. Artman. 126: Greathouse (Lake) p. Long. 132: Castro (Lou) p. Whitacre. 138: Hoffarth (Lou) p. Greeno. 144: Walker (Lou) d. Abdul 7-3. 150: Harris (Lake) p. Smith. 157: Jordan (Lake) d. Yeager 4-0. 165: Severs (Lou) tech fall Casperson 17-1. 175: Peterson (Lou) p. Carson. 190: Schaffer (Lou) won by forfeit. 215: Ball (Lake) p. Ramsey. 285: Brazek (Lou) p. Miller.