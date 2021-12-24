ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

High School | Louisville defeats Lorain at Alliance Christmas Classic

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaW32_0dVLT8mI00

HIGH SCHOOL

Louisville 52, Lorain 43

Will Aljancic scored a game-high 24 points for Louisville to help the Leopards down Lorain at the Alliance Christmas Classic at the University of Mount Union.

Louisville has now won five consecutive games. The Leopards are now 7-1 on the season.

Jordan Daniels had 13 points to lead Lorain. The Titans were tied with Louisville 24-24 at halftime. The Leopards outscored Lorain 28-19 in the second half to win.

SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARLINGTON 71, SOUTHEAST 62

At Mount Union

MARLINGTON: Ben Yoder 2 2-3 6, Connor Evanich 5 4-4 16, Drew Denham 3 0-0 6, Casey Miller 2 4-4 10, Tommy Skelding 6 1-1 13, Caden Bates 1 0-0 2, Beau Himmelheber 6 0-0 15, Sam Dine 0 0-0 0, Drew Simmons 1 0-0 2, Jaden Proctor 0 0-0 0. Totals 26-621 11-12 71.

SOUTHEAST: Caden Bailey 6 1-1 16, Garrett Sprutte 4 3-8 11, Ty Sprutte 1 0-1 2, Aidan Fischer 5 2-4 12, Carson Dunn 2 0-1 6, Nate Buckeye 0 0-0 0, Thomas Sharish 5 0-0 12, Evan Riffle 1 1-1 3. Totals 24-55 7-16 62.

Marlington - 14 - 17 - 21 - 19 – 71

Southeast - 7 - 14 - 22 - 19 – 62

3-Point Goals: Marlington 8-20 (Himmelheber 3, Evanich 2, Miller 2, Bates 1); Southeast 7-15 (Bailey 3, Dunn 2, Sharish 2). Rebounds: Marlington 41 (Evanich 10), Southeast 32 (G. Sprutte 12). Assists: Marlington 12 (Denham 4), Southeast 14 (G. Sprutte 6). Total fouls: Marlington 17-14. Fouled out: G. Sprutte. Technicals: none.

LOUISVILLE 52, LORAIN 43

LORAIN (2-3): Carter 2 0-0 5, Wade 1 0-0 3, Daniels 5 2-2 13, Kielian 3 0-1 6, Ruiz 6 0-0 12, Amerson 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 2-5 43.

LOUISVILLE (7-1): Aljancic 9 2-4 24, Siegfried 2 2-2 6, Gross 0 1-2 1, Mueller 1 0-1 2, Boldon 3 0-0 8, Nigro 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 12-17 52.

Lorain - 16 - 8 - 8 - 11 — 43

Louisville - 16 - 8 - 14 - 14 — 52

3-Point Goals: Lorain 3 (Carter 1, Wade 1, Daniels 1); Louisville 6 (Aljancic 4, Boldon 2). Total fouls: Lorain 15-5. Fouled out: None.

OTHER SCORES

Lake Center Christian 58, Waterloo 45

WRESTLING

LOUISVILLE 44, LAKE 30

106: Harvey (Lou) d. G.Clemens 10-3. 113: H.Clemens (Lake) p. Novosel. 120: Barker (Lou) p. Artman. 126: Greathouse (Lake) p. Long. 132: Castro (Lou) p. Whitacre. 138: Hoffarth (Lou) p. Greeno. 144: Walker (Lou) d. Abdul 7-3. 150: Harris (Lake) p. Smith. 157: Jordan (Lake) d. Yeager 4-0. 165: Severs (Lou) tech fall Casperson 17-1. 175: Peterson (Lou) p. Carson. 190: Schaffer (Lou) won by forfeit. 215: Ball (Lake) p. Ramsey. 285: Brazek (Lou) p. Miller.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alliance, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Lorain, OH
Alliance, OH
Sports
City
Louisville, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Education
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

148
Followers
322
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy