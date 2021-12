The United States will finally remove the travel restrictions placed on eight southern African nations to help lessen the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron strain. The variation was discovered in South Africa and has since spread around the globe. The World Health Organization and southern African authorities have decried the travel restriction as useless and unjustly detrimental to local businesses. Furthermore, the travel restriction, which took effect on Nov. 29, applied to almost all non-US nationals who had recently visited all of South Africa. On New Year’s Eve, the limitations will be abolished by then.

