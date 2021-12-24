In the works: National monument to honor U.S Service Animals

For those whose disabilities impact their day-to-day life, including mental health disorders like depression or PTSD, a service animal can be an absolute life-changer. Service animals are trained to perform specific actions that help mitigate the symptoms of a disability, such as retrieving medication, grounding their handler during a flashback, or even calling emergency services. Because they’re medically necessary, they’re also granted more rights than standard companion animals. For instance, they can live in any housing, regardless of “no pets” policies, and cannot be charged pet rent or security deposits; they’re also granted public access, meaning they can go with their handler to most public locations, including airplane cabins.

