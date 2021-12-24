ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three arrested in Jobari Gooden murder probe

By William Janes
 2 days ago

Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street in broad daylight.

Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.

Emergency services attended the scene responding to reports of a fight in Choumert Road, where they found Mr Gooden suffering stab wounds.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.

On Thursday, police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder at an address in Gillingham Kent.

A man and woman, both aged 37, were arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.

Detectives are still appealing for information and are urging anyone who may be able to help with their investigation to contact police directly by calling 101 and quote CAD 4252/17DEC.

