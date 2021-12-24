ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ethan Crumbley drew violent sketch before school shooting that parents saw before he went back to class

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRIyJ_0dVLQzDF00

Worrying sketches made by accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley have been revealed by prosecutors as evidence against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Prosecutors in Oakland County on Thursday argued against a request by Mr and Ms Crumbley for a reduced bond when the images of Ethan’s homework were revealed. A court will now rule on the issue in January.

Court documents included images of Ethan’s homework from the morning of 30 November, allegedly featuring words such as “My life is useless,” “Blood everywhere” and “The thoughts won’t stop, help me”.

Portions of the page appeared to be scribbled out.

Oakland County prosecutors have accused the Crumbleys of negligence and of having responsibility for the school shooting, having purchased a gun for him.

“All they had to do was tell the school that they had recently purchased a gun for their son, asked him where the gun was, opened his backpack or just take him home,” it was alleged . “[The] defendants were in a better position than anyone else in the world to prevent this tragedy, but they failed to do so.”

The prosecution also argued that the Crumbleys “knew their son was depressed, that he was fascinated with guns... that he had been researching ammunition while at a school and that he was seen watching violent videos of shootings that morning”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kofnL_0dVLQzDF00

While the 15-year-old has been charged as an adult for murder and terrorism for the 30 November shooting. His parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. All deny the charges.

The student reportedly told the school that the drawings were for “a video game he was designing”, and was afterwards allowed to return the class. School authorities and police had previously disclosed the existence of “concerning” drawings and two meetings between his parents and counsellors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVdh5_0dVLQzDF00

Tim Willis, a lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, told ClickOnDetroit that on the morning of the shooting a “counsellor obtained the drawing, but Ethan had altered it”.

“The drawings of the gun and the bloody figure were scratched out, along with the words, ‘Help me,’ and, ‘My life is useless,’ ‘The world is dead,’ and, ‘Blood everywhere.’ They were all scratched out.”

Four students were killed in the attack.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Addressed Student as ‘Bro’ in Terrifying School Shooting Video Was Cop

The man who addressed a student as “bro” from behind a closed classroom door during the Michigan school shooting on Tuesday, sparking panic among students who thought it could be the shooter trying to trick them into letting him in, was actually a police officer. A viral video from inside Oxford High School showed students cowering inside a classroom when a man knocks on the door and says: “Sheriff’s office. It’s safe to come out.” Inside, a person tells the man they aren’t going to risk it, and the man at the door replies: “It’s okay... Open the door. It’s all right, bro.” The man’s casual language sparks a panic among the students, with one teen boy remarking: “He said bro... Red flag.” The teens then rush to the window and escape the classroom. The video went viral as people speculated that it was the shooter, but Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that it was a law enforcement official who used casual language in an attempt to make the students feel more at ease. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of shooting four students dead and wounding seven.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s lawyer will not cooperate with estranged parents’ legal team

The public defender for Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley has said she does not plan to cooperate with the high-profile legal team representing his parents, in the latest sign of a growing estrangement between the family members.Attorney Paulette Michel Loftin told The Detroit News that she does not expect to work together with Jennifer and James Crumbley’s attorneys because their clients are not co-defendants in the same case and are not facing similar charges.“The charges are vastly different. The cases will never be heard together,” she said.Legal experts said this also suggests the 15-year-old alleged mass shooter’s defence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Guns#Murder#Oxford High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair while ignoring son’s ‘troubling’ behaviour, say prosecutors

Ethan Crumbley’s mother was having an affair with another man while she and her husband continued to ignore their son’s “troubling” behaviour, according to prosecutors.Court documents filed on Thursday allege that Jennifer Crumbley was having “at least one intimate affair” in the run-up to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, with investigators finding “explicit videos” on her phone.Ms Crumbley allegedly messaged her boyfriend on the day of the massacre claiming that she kept the firearm used in the attack inside her car.Instead, prosecutors said the firearm was kept in an unlocked drawer at the family’s home, from which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A journal of plans to kill, warnings from teachers and a chilling ‘countdown’: The red flags around alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley

As the tight-knit community of Oxford Township, Michigan, struggles to pick up the pieces from a deadly high school shooting, revelations about multiple red flags from the days prior are fuelling an impossible question: why wasn’t something done to prevent this?Suspect Ethan Crumbley is accused of shooting dead four classmates and wounding seven others at Oxford High School on Tuesday.The 15-year-old sophomore is facing 24 charges including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.Investigators reportedly uncovered a “mountain of evidence” showing Mr Crumbley allegedly plotted his attack well...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting: Who are the four teens gunned down ‘at random’ by suspect Ethan Crumbley?

Two weeks on from the worst school shooting in America since 2018, the tight-knit community of Oxford, Michigan, is mourning the loss of four students shot dead by a classmate in their high school.Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, were all killed in the 30 November massacre at Oxford High School.Tate, Madisyn and Hana were confirmed dead just hours after the shooting, while Justin passed away in a hospital the following day after succumbing to his injuries.Six other students, aged between 14 and 17, were hospitalised with gunshot wounds while a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley's defense attorney discusses next steps

DETROIT, MI – Paulette Loftin, defense attorney for Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, on Monday discussed next steps in the 15-year-old boy's criminal case. Crumbley, 15, appeared before an Oakland County court via Zoom on Monday for a probable cause hearing that was adjourned until Jan. 7, 2022, so that attorneys have more time to sift through hundreds, if not thousands, of pages of evidence, including witness testimony and videos.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The Independent

399K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy