Report: WFT’s Deshazor Everett Involved in Fatal Car Accident

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Everett’s passenger, a 29-year old woman, was killed in the accident, according to authorities.

Deshazor Everett, a seventh-year safety for the Washington Football Team, was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday night. A 29-year old woman named Olivia Peters, his passenger in the car, was killed by injuries sustained in the accident, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office .

“The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over,” the report reads.

Everett is not named in the sheriff’s office release, but has been confirmed as the driver by multiple reports, as well as the team. He is “being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the sheriff's office.

Everett has played in every game for Washington this season, primarily on special teams. He played a season-high 26 defensive snaps against the Raiders in the team’s 17–15 win Dec. 5.

There is currently little information about the nature of his injuries, or how the accident will impact his status with the team.

Washington Football Team released a statement moments ago confirming Everett's involvement in the accident.

Washington is scheduled to play at Dallas on Sunday.

