Own a Light-up Borg Queen Skull and Spine From Star Trek: First Contact. It might not be the Borg Queen’s most attractive feature, but it’s definitely the coolest. At the end of Star Trek: First Contact, the cybernetic villain’s organic flesh melts away, revealing just the mechanical skull and spine beneath. Now, thanks to Factory Entertainment, a 1:1 replica of those metal skeletal segments can become yours. The original prop used resin and animatronics; the replica augments a resin base with chrome finish and plastic and rubber parts. This construction allows for an articulated spine, as well as multiple LEDs and a fade-out sequence to simulate Borg death. Preorder the Borg Queen skull now.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO