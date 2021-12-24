ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Inspired, ReelPlay, Skyrocket & Play’n GO: on the spin

By Mollie Chapman
casinobeats.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a number of new igaming titles grace the CasinoBeats inbox, sit back and get to grips with a select few new slot games as we take a look at Inspired Entertainment’s retro game, ReelPlay’s Mexican reels, Skyrocket Studios’ branded title and Play’n GO’s wild...

casinobeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Grimes Duels a Dark King With Chess Pieces, Lightsabers in ‘Player of Games’ Video

Grimes does battle with the nefarious Dark King  in the new music video for her recent single, “Player of Games.” The video was directed by Anton Tammi and based on a story written by Grimes, who also served as the clip’s creative director. The sci-fi fantasy epic is centered around Grimes and the so-called Dark King — played by Andrei Pishchalnikov — who appear to have had some past relationship, but are now locked in constant battle, whether that be games of chess, lightsaber fights, or an old-school duel with swords. Grimes released “Player of Games” at the beginning of December after teasing the song in typical Grimes fashion — by sharing lines of binary code that translated to the song’s title. Grimes produced the song with Illangelo, and the track appears in the new season of the video game Rocket League. “Player of Games” marks Grimes’ first proper single since the release of her 2020 album, Miss Anthropocene. At the end of September, she posted a short track called “Love” on social media, which Grimes said was a response to “the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate, and harassment” she had been experiencing after her separation from Elon Musk.
MUSIC
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 Fans Feel the Game Needs To Go Free To Play

Battlefield fans are some of the most vocal and hardcore fans, and now they feel that Battlefield 2042 needs to become free to play. It’s not a surprise anymore that this year’s Battlefield did not live to the fans’ expectations. Several reasons like the introduction of a...
VIDEO GAMES
casinobeats.com

Leap Gaming launches products via ComeOn Group and Relax Gaming

Leap Gaming will launch its casino content via ComeOn Group’s platform under its MGA licence and under Relax Gaming within the Nordics. Licensed by the MGA and HGC, along with products being certified and widely available in regulated jurisdictions over the world, Leap Gaming’s link-up with ComeOn Group will see the latter’s players benefit from the developer’s singular mobile experience, which utilises UI and graphics, as well as its features and promo options.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spins#Slot Games#The Spin#Stampede#Casinobeats#Inspired Entertainment#Mexican#Skyrocket Studios#Taito#Space Invaders#X1#Infinity Reels#The Infinity Bonus
casinobeats.com

Austrian Lotteries’ win2day brand gains Evolution live casino tables

Evolution has enhanced its agreement alongside Österreichische Lotterien Gesellschaft (Austrian Lotteries), which will deliver three dedicated, branded live casino tables for the win2day brand. This live dealer environment, consisting of a roulette and two blackjack tables, is the latest development in a long-standing collaboration between the two, which has...
GAMBLING
Digital Trends

What makes an open world game ‘Breath of the Wild-like?’

If you want to make a gamer’s head spin, compare a video game to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Since the game launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch game has become a popular point of comparison when describing other open-world games. It’s almost a meme at this point, approaching “It’s the Dark Souls of…” levels of cliché.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Anticipated indie game ‘Little Devil Inside’ seems set for late 2022 release

The long-in-development indie game Little Devil Inside seems to have slipped further down the release schedules, with the game now set to launch late next year. Although developer Neostream Interactive hasn’t publicly announced a firm date, a snippet of the game can be seen in a new PlayStation post on Instagram (as spotted by Eurogamer). Squint, and you’ll see that the small print below the title has the title down as “releasing winter 2022”.
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

The 15 best video games of 2021

A genuinely inventive tactical role-playing adventure that uses procedural generation to allow for player-created stories, all taking place in a fantasy world constructed from luscious papercraft set-pieces – like a digital board game. What we said: “A sumptuous virtual tabletop experience that plays like a tale told over a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Gambling
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite players can (sort of) play an in-game guitar

Halo Infinite players have discovered the game hides a (sort of) playable guitar. Just below, you can see a popular post from the Halo subreddit, which emerged on December 12. The clip shows a player discovering the site of Craig's band atop the tower on Zeta Halo, and reveals that when they stand on the guitar and hit it with a melee attack, it actually lets out a string of pre-recorded guitar notes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Final Fantasy Spin-Off Chocobo GP Gets Release Date, Will Have Free-To-Play Version

Final Fantasy's spin-off kart racing game, Chocobo GP, has received a release date as well as confirmation that the game will offer a free-to-play version. As shared by Nintendo of America on Twitter, Chocobo GP will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022. In addition to the announcement, Square Enix has also released a new trailer for the game, which can be seen in the tweet below.
VIDEO GAMES
horrornews.net

5 Horror Games Based or Inspired by Movies That You Ought to Play

Horror games are a dime a dozen, but there are some that can shake you to your very core. Instead of relying on cheap horror tricks, they frighten the player by using the atmosphere and sound design to send shivers down our spine. Some of the very best horror games use the player’s overactive imagination to terrify them. In this list, we have compiled some of the very best horror games that are either based on movies or directly inspired by them.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The biggest video games coming out in 2022: All the release dates

While 2021 was a strong gaming year thanks to titles like Psychonauts 2, Deathloop and Forbidden City, it didn't exactly go as planned. Many games due for a 2021 release were in the middle of development when the pandemic hit, which led to many games being pushed into the next calendar year. The good news is that 2022 looks like it could be an all-timer, with a long list of highly anticipated and potentially fantastic games to look forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
sciworthy.com

Teaching a computer to play the game Go is difficult

Go is a 4000-year old game where each player tries to form borders around other players’ pieces to destroy them. The winner is the person who has captured the most squares on the board when both players pass. The game presents a challenge to artificial intelligence (AI) researchers because of its complexity.
COMPUTERS
GAMINGbible

‘Deathloop’ Is Our PC Game Of The Year

Colt Vahn, our hero, jolts awake on a beach. After a nightmare wherein an anonymous woman is hunting him and sinks a machete into his heart, he is happy to realise his body is still full of blood, but fearful to find out his head is empty of memories. As he explores this mysterious locale, glowing words materialise out of thin air to guide him to his goal. “BREAK THE LOOP,” reads one. Something tells him this is no ordinary hangover.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Ruins of Wrath Destiny 2 Guide: How to Complete

Ruins of Wrath in Destiny 2 is one of the three missions in the Shattered Realm rotation. From August 2021 to February 2022, the Shattered Realm's Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams, and Ruins of Wrath missions are accessible for those in Destiny 2 to complete as part of the Season of the Lost. Only one Shattered Realm mission is available at any given time — with the next one cycling in on the next weekly reset. Here's a breakdown of how to complete the Ruins of Wrath mission in Destiny 2.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Have A Nice Death Will Be ‘One of the Next Great Roguelites’

Have A Nice Death Has Players Assuming the Role of Death as an Overworked CEO. Have A Nice Death was among the titles that fans saw at The Game Awards this year. It is the combined work of Magic Design Studios and Perfect World Entertainment. The trailer reveals a cutesy roguelite that has players assuming the role of a tiny grim reaper.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ Is Our PlayStation Game Of The Year

What can be said about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that hasn’t already been said somewhere in the great cosmos that is the internet? (Or even, in our review.) We’ve had a lot of games in 2021 that were absolutely stellar, but none of them - on PlayStation, at least - quite compared to the technical brilliance and exceptional artistry of Insomniac Games’ latest adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Yomawari 3 Gameplay Details and Screenshots Revealed

Nippon Ichi Software updated the official Yomawari 3 website to include new gameplay details and screenshots. This includes a breakdown of mechanics that will re-appear in the title, along with a look at new environments. Like previous Yomawari games, gameplay in Yomawari 3 will allow for the player to explore dimly light environments, holding only a flashlight. Additionally, the protagonist will have limited stamina. This means players will need to carefully explore these new areas, as to not be caught off-guard if a dangerous spirit should appear.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go nickname trend inspired by The Beatles & Nirvana goes viral

A viral Reddit post has sparked a new musical nickname trend on Pokemon Go and its showcasing names from The Beatles, Nirvana, and more. Just like the main series of Pokemon games, Niantic gave trainers the ability to give their monsters a custom nickname within PoGo. Until the release of the more advanced tag sorting system, players used the nickname system to organize their collection.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy