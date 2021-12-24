ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking the Lead: US Air Force Veteran and Gamer Brandon Sivret Heads the Gaming Metaverse Original Gamer Life as Chief Executive Officer

Cover picture for the articleOriginal Gamer Life or OGLife, the Thriving-as-a-Service social impact gaming ecosystem, proudly announces retired US Air Force Major Brandon Sivret as the new OGLife Chief Executive Officer. The OGLife multiverse is powered by StrongNode.io, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service tech company, and the first project incubated under TkyoLabs. Brandon Sivret is a...

Army Times

Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
Daily Journal

Gammon promoted to Cap America Chief Executive Officer

Cap America, Inc. announced Thursday, Mark Gammon, currently Cap America President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to CEO for the organization. Gammon will assume the new role on January 1, 2022, the start of their new fiscal year. Cap America is a global organization employing 400 people. Gammon...
MilitaryTimes

Gunnery sergeants who never went to boot camp? It may be coming in the Marine Corps

Enlisted Marines are made in boot camp. Marine officers, The Basic School. Long days and harsh instructors give sharp lessons in what it means to be a Marine and forge a bond shared by all Marines, regardless of when they joined. Marines past and present remember the day they were handed the coveted eagle, globe and anchor emblem and welcomed into the fold.
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
Flight Global.com

US Air Force to advance stealthy successor for F-22

The US Air Force’s (USAF’s) Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter remains under wraps, but some clues about capabilities the service wants in the aircraft are surfacing. The sixth-generation fighter aircraft (one full-scale flight demonstrator secretly flew for the first time in 2020) is expected to replace the service’s...
Washington Post

The Brandon Act is coming for toxic leaders in the military

At bases and on battleships around the world, they want service members in crisis to say their son’s name:. After three years of gut-wrenching work on behalf of their dead son, Teri and Patrick Caserta have prevailed: The Brandon Act passed its final hurdle in the U.S. Senate this week and will soon be signed into law.
realcleardefense.com

Is This How World War III Begins?

In October, Facebook and its related social media platforms went down in mysterious circumstances for six hours. On the same day, China sent 52 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone, the largest and most provocative incursion yet. If military theorists are correct, headlines like these will be the precursor to World War III.
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
MilitaryTimes

What the Army’s Bradley replacement will look like may be decided in 2022

Big decisions for the Army’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle replacement are happening in 2022. The armored, tracked troop carrier that’s been covering ground since 1981 is on its way out. And the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle is being designed by multiple companies, all expecting the Army’s design decision by early 2023, according to service officials.
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Northrop continues work with new A2/AD missile

Northrop Grumman has completed the second test flight of a developmental missile that is aimed at the US government’s requirement for a new Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW). The work involved a missile demonstrator mounted on the nose of a company-owned Bombardier CRJ-7000, says Northrop. The aircraft served as a...
