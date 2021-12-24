ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawmaker apologizes, revises remarks alleging families of unvaccinated patients are attacking caregivers: ‘I clouded the message’

By Chris Anderson
cleveland19.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Democratic legislator from Northeast Ohio is backtracking on a social media post he made recently regarding unvaccinated individuals, their families, and alleged attacks on hospital workers who refuse to administer certain treatments for the coronavirus. State Rep. Casey Weinstein said he revised his Dec....

Carter1976
1d ago

they just won't stop with the ivermectin is for animals speal will they... look I'm not saying it works for COVID, maybe it does maybe it doesn't the mind has great healing qualities if someone thinks they are getting something that'll cure them the mind can do wonders....however Ivermectin is approved and used in humans for a very good while now, a Dr one the Nobel prize in 2015 I think it was for his discoveries of the benefits and many uses it could be used for in humans. don't take my word for it look it up yourself. if a news outlets isn't going to report facts just because they want to stick with a narrative chances are the rest of the story is B's too

