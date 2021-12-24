ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

President Biden approves federal disaster declaration for Arkansas

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eU1ka_0dVLPhXC00

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a tweet Friday, Dec. 24 that President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration request for Arkansas.

The request came following the deadly tornadoes that ravaged the northeastern portion of the state on Dec. 10.

Gov. Hutchinson announces ‘ARHOME’ health care initiative approval

The governor tweeted, “just in time for Christmas, President Biden approved major disaster declaration for Arkansas for December tornadoes/storms. Individual assistance will be available.”

Gov. Hutchinson also thanked the president for his quick response.

The declaration will ensure the availability of FEMA funding to expedite the recovery process of areas impacted by the storms and tornadoes that killed and injured multiple Arkansans.

Those who wish to donate can do so through the Arkansas Disaster Relief Program.

The state Department of Finance and Administration is currently only able to accept checks as donations to the state. These should be made payable to the DFA.

Check memos should note “Donation for Disaster Relief.” Once received, DFA will deposit the funds into the ADRP fund to be utilized by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

If a donor wishes their donation to go to a specific community, it should be specified on the check or sent in a note along with the check.

Checks should be mailed to:

DFA-OAS

PO Box 2485

Little Rock, AR 72203

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

