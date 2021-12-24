ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham v Crystal Palace: match preview

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Tottenham v Crystal Palace Photograph: No credit

Tottenham looked energised in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool and Antonio Conte’s obvious impact is proved by a notable stat: his players have collectively covered 115km per match, on average, since the Italian took over, compared with 100km under Nuno Espírito Santo. The hard-running Conor Gallagher is sure to have his work cut out in central midfield for Crystal Palace, then, while Patrick Vieira will hope to welcome Joachim Andersen back to bolster the defence. The manager revealed that Palace have “a couple of cases” of Covid-19 in the squad, although he did not say which players had been affected, and that “we hope we are going to be OK” for the match on Boxing Day. Luke McLaughlin

Boxing Day 3pm BT Sport 1

Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last season Tottenham 4 Crystal Palace 1

Odds H 3-4 A 4-1 D 11-4

Referee Jonathan Moss

This season G10 Y21 R3 2.70 cards/game

TOTTENHAM

Subs from Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele, Skipp, Clarke

Doubtful None

Injured Seesegnon (knock, 1 Jan), Romero (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Form LDWWWD

Discipline Y28 R1

Leading scorer Son 7

CRYSTAL PALACE

Subs from Guaita, Matthews, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Banks, Hannam, Riedeweld, Street, Rak-Sakyi

Doubtful None

Injured Ferguson (match fitness, unknown), McArthur (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Form DLLLWD

Discipline Y32 R0

Leading scorer Gallagher 6

