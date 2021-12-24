ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Carjacker arrested after stealing car with ‘little to no fuel’

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Slidell Police Department responded to a carjacking on Thursday afternoon.

The carjacking took place around 4 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 1833 Old Spanish Trail.

According to the Slidell Police Department, “The victim told officers that he was attempting to pump gas into his Nissan Altima when a man, later identified as 31-year-old, Arsenio Wells, of New Orleans, brandished a firearm and took his vehicle.”

Wells drove off in the stolen vehicle heading towards New Orleans on I-10.

The carjacker took a car with very little fuel in it.

Image courtesy of Slidell Police Department

Wells did not make it very far as “an officer spotted Mr. Wells pumping fuel, in the stolen Nissan Altima, at a gas station on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East,” according to the Slidell Police Department.

The 31-year-old tried to escape in the stolen Nissan Altima.

After a brief chase, Wells crashed and attempted to get away on foot.

“With the assistance of the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police, Wells was located an apprehended, without incident,” according to the Slidell Police Department.

There were no reported injuries in this case.

Wells is behind bars facing one count of carjacking.

