ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Still need a few gifts? Here’s last-minute shopping advice to help you save face

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44icvJ_0dVLOK6i00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

With supply chain issues affecting everything from computers to cream cheese this year, last-minute shoppers may have to deal with a bit more stress as the clock starts running out. In fact, it might already be too late to get many of the items on your shopping list if they aren’t already on their way.

However, don’t fret if you don’t have all of your gifts yet. Even a last-minute shopper can still find the perfect gift this Christmas with only one week to go before the big day.

If you want some clever ideas on how to ensure you can get a great gift for Christmas while staying on a budget, here are a few tips. You’ll be sure to save face and get something nice for everyone on your list.

Get Amazon Prime

If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, one of the benefits is free two-day shipping. Getting a product in two days means you truly can wait until the last minute to do your shopping. However, make sure to check delivery times, as not all items on Amazon Prime qualify for two-day shipping. If you are new to Amazon Prime, the first 30 days are free.

Check delivery dates

Before purchasing, check when your gift will arrive. If you do your shopping on Amazon, the company makes it very easy to tell if it will arrive before the holidays. When you’re looking at a prospective gift, the page will have a note saying “Arrives before Christmas” posted in green letters on the right-hand side of the page. Other retailers might require you to put the product in your cart before you can see when it will arrive.

Consider perishable items

Perishable food needs to be delivered fast. This requirement is very convenient for individuals who wait until the final week to finish shopping. For instance, you could order a savory selection from a meat delivery service just a few days before the holidays and still have your gift arrive on time. However, check availability and delivery dates so you don’t accidentally order a gift that will show up too late.

Purchase an online gift card

You can purchase a gift card online and print it out instantly. You can do this from a number of retailers and at any time. If you’re a person who has to wait until the last minute, you can literally buy a gift card on Christmas morning to email or print for the recipient.

Give the gift of an experience

Purchasing tickets for an upcoming concert, making a reservation or buying a season pass to a theme park are all great gifts. And they are all things you can purchase at the last minute and still have something to put under the tree.

Order a subscription

A subscription is another impressive gift you can get at the last minute, especially if it’s tailored for the recipient. This gift will last all year long.

Give the gift of knowledge

If you have someone on your gift list who loves to learn, sign them up for an online class. Not only can you do this at the last minute, but it is something that can potentially enrich their life.

Don’t waste time wrapping

If you’ve waited until the last minute to purchase your gift, that probably means you don’t have time to wrap it. As long as you stick your present in a gift bag or a Santa sack, you’ll be good to go. Even better, you can ship it directly to the recipient’s address. That way, the gift that will arrive just before Christmas, making it look like you were well prepared.

4 popular gifts that will still make it by Christmas

These four popular items are still in stock and will arrive in time for Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrmOx_0dVLOK6i00

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL

The COSORI Air Fryer Max XL is a 5.8-quart air fryer with 13 one-touch cooking functions. It can effortlessly cook everything from comfort foods to Sunday dinners.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgAoS_0dVLOK6i00

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker

The coffee lover on your list will enjoy being able to brew coffee at home in minutes. This conveniently sized model brews any amount from 6-12 ounces.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPePg_0dVLOK6i00

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

The latest version of the ever popular Fire tablet has a long-lasting battery, 4 GB of RAM, wireless charging and vivid full HD display that features over 2 million pixels.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwwMl_0dVLOK6i00

Beats Studio Buds

These wireless earbuds are sweat resistant, so you can wear them during intense workouts. The battery lasts up to eight hours, and the extended Bluetooth range means fewer dropouts.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Here are the stores that are open on Christmas Eve 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS — As our community prepares for the holiday weekend, some of us may need to complete some last-minute shopping! Below are some of the grocery, retail, and chain stores, as well as restaurants that are generally open on Christmas Eve. To search for other businesses that may not be on this list, visit […]
KXRM

Inflatable sleds are blowing up right now (literally and figuratively) — here are 8 top models for you and your family

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. How to find the right snow tube for you Winter is coming, and with it comes thick snowfall in many parts of the country. And nothing says “wintertime fun” like racing down steep, snowy hills at (reasonably) high speeds. While there are several types of sleds to choose […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perishable Food#Wireless Earbuds#Bestreviews
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts at Walmart — Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even when we feel like we’ve checked off our whole list, there’s almost always more holiday shopping to be done. Someone buys you a gift you don’t expect and now you have to grab one for them too. You get an invite to a last-minute White Elephant. Someone adopts a new pet. Something you already ordered is actually sold out and not coming. Whatever the reason, we’re here to back you up with more gift ideas!
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
INTERNET
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more

Christmas week has arrived! Hopefully, plenty of people out there have plans to get together safely with friends and family. It’ll be so nice to see everyone! But there’s also a downside to Christmas week: Nearly all of Amazon’s lingering Black Friday deals will definitely disappear soon. There are still so many best-selling products available at all-time low prices. But many top-sellers are also selling out now. If you want to save on the hottest gear from the likes of Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, LG, Bose, iRobot, and more, this might be your last chance. Amazon’s best Black Friday 2021 deals are disappearing...
ELECTRONICS
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy