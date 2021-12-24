ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Man in Custody. Crime scene blocked off at Bull Creek Apartments in Columbus

By Mallory Harris
 4 days ago

UPDATE 12/25/21 – Columbus Police Department has confirmed a man has been arrested after causing a police standoff for nearly 12 hours on Christmas eve.

According to the Columbus Police Department at 6:46 a.m. on Christmas Eve officers were sent to an apartment on 17 Creek Way for a dispute call.

CPD said in a press release that upon arrival officers met the victim who said her 25 year old son, Ticuondre Nelson forced his way into the apartment and was waiving a handgun in a threatening manner.

Police said for a period of time, he would not allow his two siblings to leave the apartment and he would not comply with police commands to exit the residence, which resulted in a standoff.

According to CPD Nelson physically resisted officers’ attempts to place him in custody and began to retrieve a handgun while being taken into custody, but he was disarmed.

Nelson was in custody at 5:33 p.m. on Friday night after a nearly 12 hour standoff.

He was arrested and transported to the Muscogee County Jail for the following charges:

  • Seven counts of Aggravated Assault on Police Officer
  • Two counts of False Imprisonment (Family Violence)
  • Three counts of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Two counts of Cruelty to Children in 3rd Degree, Home Invasion
  • Obstruction of Law Enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police have blocked off a scene at Bull Creek Apartments on Creek Way, following a domestic dispute.

An apartment building has been blocked off by crime scene tape. An ambulance has left the scene.

News 3 is still working to confirm details about possible injuries. Stay with us on air and online as we continue to gather updates.

