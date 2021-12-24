The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook: December 24

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Isaiah Buggs and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. were added to the list on Thursday, joining tackle Zach Banner and linebackers Marcus Allen and Devin Bush. We have placed OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021 That makes five Steelers on the reserve/COVID-19 list in just a little over 24 hours. The team didn’t say if the players tested positive or were exposed. The Steelers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Kansas City is currently dealing with its own COVID-19 outbreak: over a dozen players, including star offensive players Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported. While the Chiefs have been hard hit by the virus, they’ve gone two days with no new positive COVID-19 tests, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said, citing a source. All clear again today for the #Chiefs, source said. https://t.co/YOA87FvUA2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO