ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Museum Matters: Preserving paintings, documents and space food

By CRAIG HADLEY Museum Matters
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the most important work of a museum is the work that you don’t even see as a visitor. When you visit museums across the country, conservators, collections professionals, and registrars are hard at work preserving some of the most precious cultural treasures in our nation’s history....

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelweekly.com

Neon Museum preserving history along with signs

More than a collection of aged, dusty signs, the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas outlines the vibrant story of an improbable city in an inhospitable desert that grew to attract visitors from around the world. The bright signs beckoned motorists through the dark landscape for miles and then frenetically competed for visitors' attention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Museum Matters with Andrew Kercher: Thomas Edison

For the first episode, Andrew sits down with “Depot” Dave Dazer, site manager at the Thomas Edison Depot Museum, and resident Edison expert! Andrew and Dave dig into the history of the Father of Invention himself, starting with how Edison and his family ended up with Port Huron, and sharing facts you might not have known about the “wizard of Menlo Park”.
MUSEUMS
wealthmanagement.com

Mondrian Heirs Sue Philadelphia Museum for Return of Painting

A recent article in The New York Times described a lawsuit filed by the heirs of the artist Piet Mondrian to recover the painting “Composition with Blue” from the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The heirs claim that Mondrian never lost title to the painting, reportedly worth at least $100 million, because it was confiscated by the Nazis as “degenerate art” and later sold.
MUSEUMS
dailypostathenian.com

Museum Matters: Christmas around the museum

Christmas artifacts can be found at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum year-round as well as during the Christmas season. We have our trees up fully decorated in celebration of this wonderful and joyous occasion. Our exhibit reflects to Colonial and Victorian times. John 3:16 tells us, “For God so...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kehinde Wiley
Person
Georgia O'keeffe
ARTnews

Brooklyn Museum to Devote New Gallery Space to Buddhist Art

The Brooklyn Museum will unveil a new gallery in January devoted to the “Arts of Buddhism,” with close to 70 objects from 14 countries dating from the second century C.E. to the early 2000s. The newest in a series of galleries focused on the Arts of Asia and the Islamic World collections, the installation will be organized by Joan Cummins, the museum’s senior curator of Asian art. The presentation aims to serve as “an introduction to the tenets and history of the Buddhist religion,” with sculptural renderings of enlightened souls shown alongside tools and ornaments used in Buddhist temples. Nineteen of...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Museum gift shop expands space and inventory

AMORY – Amory Regional Museum’s gift shop recently expanded its marketing footprint, thanks to leadership by museum board member Lara Brennan. “The original room remains, but the display areas for inventory have expanded into the hallway outside the director’s office. The customer checkout area also got an upgrade. The idea was Lara’s, and she did most of the work,” said museum director Wayne Knox.
AMORY, MS
Essence

19 Winter Art Exhibitions To See

We're experiencing Nollywood epics, architectural landmarks, and the sounds of the Dirty South through curators' eyes this season. This season we’re leaning into color, tip-toeing through chateaus, and learning about the histories of some of our nation’s oldest enclaves of Black culture. Museums, galleries, and other cultural institutions...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Smithsonian Museums#The Institute Of Museum#Library Services#Imls#The Dennos Museum Center
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sparkling Science of Jewelry at the Perot Museum's ‘The Shape of Matter'

All that glitters is at The Shape of Matter: Through An Artist’s Eye, a special exhibition showcasing the work of internationally renowned jewelry designer, Paula Crevoshay. The exhibition is on view at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas through April 20. Featuring approximately 70 pieces of...
DALLAS, TX
glasstire.com

New Theatre Space Opens at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

In a 2018 interview, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s (MFAH) Curator of Film and Video, Marian Luntz, told Glasstire about the museum’s need for a second smaller theater space. Earlier this month, the MFAH filled this need by opening the new Lynn Wyatt Theater. Named for Ms. Wyatt, a longtime museum patron and founding Film Committee member, the space is designed with a focus on films. It will be the second theater at the museum with the capability of projecting 35mm films. In fact, the museum noted in a press release that its two spaces are currently the only venues in Houston equipped to show 35mm films. This claim comes on the heels of the closure of the River Oaks Theatre, (an independent theatre that at one time showed 35mm films) and the Rice Media Center.
HOUSTON, TX
riverdalepress.com

Children's museum dedicates space

They gathered and celebrated. After more than 15 years of hard work, fundraising and planning, the Bronx Children’s Museum is finally ready to open. Some of the borough’s biggest names gathered at what is affectionately known as “the Power House” near Yankee Stadium last week to celebrate what museum officials called a “key ceremony” — where they officially take possession of the second-floor space geared for children up through fourth grade.
BRONX, NY
The Progress-Index

Petersburg retail storefront converted to event space: Attend Movies & Munchies, Puff & Paint

PETERSBURG – Happy Trees Agricultural Supply has converted its Petersburg storefront into a full-time event space. Workshops, giveaways, and festivals will take place in the venue located at 100 N. Sycamore Street. Happy Trees which specializes in selling products specifically geared towards growing cannabis opened its third location downtown on Aug. 2 this...
PETERSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
news9.com

Santa Claus To Fly Into Tulsa Air And Space Museum

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is getting ready to help Green Country families have a great Christmas with a special appearance from Santa Claus himself. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz had more from the museum with more on what you can expect if you plan to visit.
TULSA, OK
Central Illinois Proud

Swiss museum to give up more works from Gurlitt art trove

BERLIN (AP) — A Swiss museum to which the late collector Cornelius Gurlitt bequeathed an art trove he amassed at his home said Friday it will relinquish ownership of works where no specific evidence has been found they were looted under Nazi rule, but where research points to “conspicuous circumstances.”
MUSEUMS
Winston-Salem Journal

Review: 'Magritte: A Life,' by Alex Danchev

——— Walk into the Magritte gallery in New York's Museum of Modern Art, and you slip into one painter's grotto of dreams, crisply pictorial and yet dislocating in the worlds they capture, the dreads we can't identify in our waking lives. From his famous "The Treachery of Images" ("This is not a pipe") to "Time Transfixed," which depicts a train emerging from a fireplace, to "The False Mirror," an eye with cloud-puffed blue sky as its iris, René Magritte (1898-1967) was drawn to illusions that coexist with reality; none of Dalí's dripping watches and blotchy figures for him. We see ourselves in his compositions, and we are unnerved.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy