According to the court documents, the 47-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly killed his wife because the woman filed a police report saying she witnessed him abuse a young boy. Prosecutors believe the defendant killed his ex-wife, because she was a potential witness for the state in the charges he now faces. Young family member told investigators that the defendant touched him inappropriately on several occasions, usually when he was drunk.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO