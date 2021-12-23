ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Kim Potter trial: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found...

Daily Voice

Details Released In Ambush Of Baltimore Officer, Separate Homicide

Details in the ambush of a Baltimore officer and a separate homicide have been released by FoxBaltimore.com. Units responding to reports of a Pennington Avenue crash found officer Keona Holley with gunshot wounds to her head, hand and leg around 1:30 a.m. last Thursday, and shell casings in a parking pad across the street, the outlet says citing court documents.
BALTIMORE, MD
sentinelcolorado.com

Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Aurora park sentenced to life

AURORA | A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison. Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in May 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him, according to Arapahoe County court records, KUSA-TV reported. Jurors deliberated...
AURORA, CO
fox13news.com

2 arrested for shooting death of Tampa nursing student driving on Grace Street

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of Savannah Mathis, the bright, young nursing student at Hillsborough Community College whose life was cut short when bullets sprayed her car while driving along Grace Street December 1. Savannah Mathis’ car crashed just two...
TAMPA, FL
Daily News

Gun possession charge for man wounded in shooting that killed girlfriend celebrating birthday at Queens club

A man wounded in a shooting outside a Queens nightclub that killed his girlfriend, an off-duty NYPD school safety agent celebrating her birthday, has been arrested for firing his own weapon during the clash, authorities said Monday. DaShawn Parker, 27, was arraigned Friday on gun possession charges and ordered held without bail on Rikers Island. Parker was caught on video exchanging shots with ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS LA

Daniel Elena Lopez, 24-Year-Old Assault Suspect Killed Thursday By LAPD In North Hollywood, Had Extensive Criminal History

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The man shot dead by police in a North Hollywood Burlington store — in an attack that also left a 14-year-old innocent bystander dead — had an extensive criminal history that included an arrest and guilty plea just a little over a year ago for domestic battery and fleeing from police. Los Angeles police at the scene of a shooting in a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) On Friday, coroner’s officials identified the suspect, along with the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles Police Department officer. Valentina Orellana-Peralta was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents Charged After 13-Year-Old Shoots, Kills 5-Year-Old Brother In Penn Hills

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The parents of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed by his older brother are now facing charges. Thomas Wolfe and Sara Gerwig have both been charged with endangering the welfare of children. Police said their 13-year-old son got ahold of the couple’s gun at their home in Penn Hills last month and shot his younger brother in the face. (Photo: KDKA) Court documents read that the father admitted he left the handgun on top of a gun safe, saying that the gun is always loaded with a live round in the chamber. The mother says all four children were staying in a first floor bedroom because the second floor of the home had no electricity. The children moved to the master bedroom where the gun was located, when the electricity stopped working on the second floor. Police found multiple safes and trigger locks in the home, none of them being used. The 13-year-old sibling has been charged with homicide.
PENN HILLS, PA
The Independent

LAPD releases surveillance footage showing killing of 14-year-old bystander in clothing store dressing room

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released the surveillance video of a fatal shooting inside a store in North Hollywood, in which two people — a 14-year-old bystander and a suspect — were shot dead in police firing.The teenager, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was in the trial room of a Burlington store trying on a quinceanera—the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday—dress with her mother last Thursday when a man was assaulting people outside. The police fired at him three times, but one bullet went through a drywall behind him and struck the girl instead. The incident has sparked concerns about...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Man Injured In Christmas Shootout With Baltimore Police Charged With Attempted Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shot by police on Saturday after reportedly opening fire claimed to have bombs in and around his northwest Baltimore house, police said Monday. He has been charged with attempted murder. Officers reported to the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area around 4:30 p.m. for a man, identified as 59-year-old Barron Von Coe, suffering from a behavioral crisis. Coe reportedly told responding police about explosives in his house, and then produced a semi-automatic handgun and began shooting, police said. Officers returned fire, striking Coe. He was hospitalized and is in stable condition. No officers or others were injured. A box with tube-like structures, wires and a power source was found and was later determined to be inert and free of explosive material, police said. Coe is charged with multiple counts of attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder, assault-1st and 2nd-degree, reckless endangerment, one count of firearm use/felony violent crime and handgun violations.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Killed By Her Police Officer Boyfriend After Confronting Him With Cheating Claims

A Chicago police officer has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend. Andris B. Wofford, 29, gave birth to his child nine months ago. Chicago police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue on Thursday morning to perform a wellness check. Wofford's body was found inside the front door of the apartment. She had been shot in the head.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

