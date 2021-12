While 2021 has come and (almost) gone with no main timeline releases for The Legend of Zelda, it has still given a lot to its Zelda community, not least of all included a remaster of Skyward Sword, two waves of DLC for Age of Calamity, and a teaser for the Breath of the Wild Sequel. In that respect, it’s safe to say that we haven’t been forgotten by Nintendo. So, while we wait patiently (or not-so-patiently) for the release of the Breath of the Wild sequel, we can bide our time by enjoying the content we’ve been given over the last 12 months.

