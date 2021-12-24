ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Shoutout: Happy 90th birthday to Carrel Wesley Neal!

By Sara Gladney
 2 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Tribune would like to wish Carrel Wesley Neal a happy birthday! Christmas Eve has always been important to Carrel, and this year his family wants to make it extra special for his 90 th birthday celebration.

Carrel Wesley Neal’s 90 th birthday will be this Saturday, Christmas Day, from which Carrel’s name is derived. According to his son Mark, the family had a record of longevity. Carrel’s wife Eula Mae is 89 years old. Carrel and Eula Mae have four sons Donald, Mike, David and Mark. The family is from Holly Pond, where Carrel graduated from high school and afterwards, opened Neal’s Tire and Lube. The Neal’s have a big family, who always gets together on Christmas Eve to celebrate Carrel’s birthday.

Carrel was born in 1931. He has always been a hard worker and taken care of his family. He worked as a truck driver, opened several businesses including a convenience store and his tire and lube business, as well as owned a cattle and a poultry farm. The Neal’s have lived at their current residence in Holly Pond since 1965.

Happy birthday and a Merry Christmas to Carrel Wesley Neal and his family!

(L-R) Donald, Mike, David and Mark Neal. Carrel and Eula Mae seated in front. (Photo contributed)

